According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Domenico Tedesco wants to bring Sabitzer to Bologna. The Italian daily describes the move as "difficult, but not impossible".

Bologna won the cup in sensational fashion in 2025, but finished last season in eighth and will not play in Europe. That raises doubts over whether a move to the Rossoblu would really appeal to Sabitzer, who has been used to Champions League football for years.

At Dortmund, though, the 32-year-old could be facing a difficult season with reduced minutes. Under coach Niko Kovac, Felix Nmecha looks set to be a regular in central midfield. The same could also apply to Jobe Bellingham, who is now in his second season and is likely to have much bigger ambitions.

Jobe Bellingham could overtake Sabitzer in the pecking order at Dortmund

A report by Sport Bild revealed that Dortmund are especially impressed by the young Englishman's fitness. The 20-year-old reportedly put in extra sessions during his summer holiday and returned to Dortmund team training in visibly peak condition. Dortmund's bosses, along with the fitness coaches and medical staff, were said to be "deeply impressed" and even "delighted" by Bellingham's early form.

Meanwhile, Dortmund have already filled the attacking central role with designated new signing Konstaninos Karetsas (KRC Genk).

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Sabitzer leaving Dortmund? Several things speak against it

Sabitzer is under contract at Dortmund until 2027 and, as things stand, only a move this summer would allow the club to recoup at least some of the €19 million they paid Bayern Munich in 2023. His reported annual salary of €7.5 million, however, gives reason to doubt that Sabitzer will seriously push for a transfer.

For Bologna, a Sabitzer deal looks close to impossible. His wages and the absence of European football count far too heavily against it.