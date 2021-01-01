Transfer Rumours: Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt has a list of unwanted players

The Amakhosi coach is also looking at potential signings for next season and has been linked with making a move on two SuperSport United players

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has already earmarked a number of players who he would like to see leaving the club, according to rumours in the South African media.

Due to the club's Fifa transfer ban, Hunt has been forced to work with the same group of players who played under previous coach Ernst Middendorp last season.

Despite the German having come within two points of winning the league title, Hunt has failed to get his side galvanised and the team is currently languishing outside the top eight in 10th position.

They've also been knocked out of both the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup competitions and are up against it in the Caf Champions League after claiming just a single point from their opening two matches.

According to a source quoted by the Citizen, tensions in the camp are high.

“You can see even when they play that they are not a unit. There are some players who are doing it because it is their job but their hearts are no longer in it," the source claimed.

"There are a few who are pushing but it is only because they know their futures are still safe at the club.

“It’s a tricky situation for Hunt because he has to use some players who he knows will not be part of his team next season. Incorporating them into his structure has not worked so far.

“He has had to start planning for next season early because he wants the club to get the players he wants in time so that he can have an early start in preparing for next season.

“That required that he hands in the names of those who don’t fit into his plans and that is when the problem started because rumours started floating around about who is or who isn’t on the dreaded list.”

In another report, by the same publication, it's been claimed Hunt is keen on bringing in two SuperSport United players - midfielder Sipho Mbule and defender Luke Fleurs, for next season.