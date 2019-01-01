Transfer Rumour: Monaco's Balde could return to Inter Milan after Sanchez injury

The Black and Blues are believed to be hunting for a winger following Sanchez's injury problem and the 24-year-old is considered as an option

winger Keita Balde could make a return to Milan in January following the injury of Alexis Sanchez.

The 30-year-old forward dislocated his left ankle while on international duty with and had a successful surgery.

Further examinations have revealed the on-loan Manchester United man will be out of action for about three months, with Balde considered as an option, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The international spent last season on loan with Inter and gave a good account of himself despite the injury challenges.

The 24-year-old winger made 24 league appearances, scoring five goals to help the Black and Blues finish fourth in the table.

Despite having an option to secure the signature of the former star permanently, Inter opted to allow the forward to leave.

Balde has three years left on his current contract and the Black and Blues may opt for a loan deal as they will have to pay a huge amount to secure his permanent signing.

This season, the forward has made six appearances for Leonardo Jardim’s side, scoring two goals.

Balde will be looking to feature when Monaco take on in a game on Sunday.