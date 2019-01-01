Transfer news: The latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sundowns and all PSL teams

Goal takes a look at the latest transfer stories from the Premier Soccer League during the South African summer window

PIRATES APPOINT NEW GOALKEEPER COACH

have appointed Jyri Nieminen as their new goalkeeper coach ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The Finnish trainer has joined the Premier Soccer League ( ) giants from American side , who campaign in the Major League Soccer ( ).

Read more.

WHY NGELE WENT FROM DOWNS TO LIDODA DUVHA

After completing his switch to Black this week, former midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele seeks to revive his football career.

According to his agent who represents Quality Talent Sports, Basia Michaels, ‘Tsotso’ chose Lidoda Duvha because the Thohoyandou-based side has a massive following in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Read more.

SALMON UNHAPPY AFTER LEAVING BIDVEST WITS

head of academy Glen Salmon has revealed that he is unhappy after leaving the PSL club.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has expressed shock, saying he has done a great job for the Braamfontein-based side.

Read more.

MAPHANGULE COULD RETURN TO BLACK LEOPARDS

After he was placed on the transfer list by Orlando Pirates on Friday, Meshack Maphangule could head back to Black Leopards.

The 27-year-old forward battled for game time under Bucs head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic last season and the club has decided to offload him.

Read more.

AMAZULU EXERCISE GUMEDE'S CONTRACT OPTION

FC have extended former Orlando Pirates defender Tshepo Gumede's contract.

The 28-year-old player had joined Usuthu midway through the recent 2018/19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Read more.

AGENT ON RAKHALE'S LINK TO CHIEFS

midfielder Thabo Rakhale is not leaving the Chilli Boys despite speculation linking him with a move to .

The creative midfielder’s agent, Mandla Mthembu, said the Sebokeng-born midfielder is focusing on improving at the Chilli Boys.

Read More.

MARITZBURG SNAP UP WITS MIDFIELDER ON LOAN

have announced the signing of Bidvest Wits midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old spent the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign out on loan at SuperSport United where he made 17 league appearances.

Read more.

PIRATES RELEASE MORE PLAYERS

Orlando Pirates have announced that midfielder Mpho Makola has been transfer-listed whilst the likes of Diamond Thopola and Gladwin Shitolo have been shipped out to Chippa United .

The Buccaneers released a statement on Friday afternoon, saying defender Thembela Sikhakhane will head back to AmaZulu for another loan stint.

Read more.

CHIEFS NEVER APPROACHED BAROKA FOR MDANTSANE

Following media reports that FC are locked in talks with Kaizer Chiefs for the services of striker Mduduzi Mdantsane, a source close to Goal is adamant that the player is going nowhere.

The Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele skipper set the Premier Soccer League (PSL) stage alight last season. He led the Limpopo-based side to Telkom Knockout Cup glory, and although the striker has a contract with coach Wedson Nyirenda’s troops until July 2020, it is reported that Amakhosi have been impressed by the goal poacher.

Read more.

PIRATES RELEASE MATLABA!

Orlando Pirates have announced the departure of defender Thabo Matlaba from the club with immediate effect.

According to an official statement released by the club on Friday, Matlaba met with Dr Irvin Khoza on Tuesday to discuss his future.

Read more.

EXCL: AGENT DENIES SHABBA'S CHIEFS RETURN

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is heading back to despite interest from different European clubs.

According to his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane, he says the left-footed midfielder remains contracted at BB Erzurumspor and his club wants him back.

Read more.

FORMER SUNDOWNS DEFENDER MERE LEAVES WITS

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Vuyo Mere has officially left Bidvest Wits.

The veteran defender spent the previous season at the Braamfontein-based club after being signed from the now-defunct Platinum Stars.

Read more.

WITS PART WAYS WITH MZWAKALI

Bidvest Wits have parted ways with midfielder Bantu Mzwakali by mutual consent ahead of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The 25-year-old former Cape Town star joined Wits from Chippa United at the beginning of the previous campaign but failed to command a regular starting berth and Goal can confirm that he has subsequently been shipped out by coach Gavin Hunt’s side.

Read more.

COMITIS SURPRISED MOBARA WAS ON BUCS BENCH

chairman John Comitis says signing Abbubaker Mobara is like having three players whilst expressing shock on why Orlando Pirates didn’t use the 25-year-old.

Mobara completed his switch to the Citizens this week and will reunite with the former Ajax Cape Town boss as well as former Urban Warriors teammates such as Riyaad Norodien.

Read more.

MARITZBURG HAVE THEIR EYE ON MABENA

Following news that Maritzburg United are keeping tabs on Bloemfontein striker Ndumiso Mabena, the Team of Choice boss Farook Kadodia refused to comment further on the reports.

However, he said the former Orlando Pirates star is one of several players on their radar as they prepare for the upcoming 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Read more.

LEOPARDS SIGN PHALA AND NGELE

Black Leopards have completed the signings of both Thuso Phala and Mogakolodi Ngele ahead of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Both players have tasted little to no action over the past six months to a year, with Phala having been released by SuperSport United in March and the Botswana international having been left on the fringes at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Read more.

FORMER CHIEFS CAPTAIN MABEDI JOINS LEOPARDS

Black Leopards have announced their new technical team for the upcoming season following the resignation of Dylan Kerr at the end of last term.

Kerr tendered his resignation soon after the completion of last season despite helping Lidoda Duvha survive relegation.

Read more.

AGENT CONFIRMS EUROPEAN OFFERS FOR KEET

Bafana Bafana and Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet is definitely leaving ahead of next season, according to his agent Vasili Barbis.

Barbis told Goal that Keet has already made up his mind about leaving the Students whom he has been with for the past three seasons.

Read more.

QALINGE & MABOKGWANE HEADLINE BUCS PLAYER EXODUS

Orlando Pirates on Wednesday confirmed that they have parted ways with four players who were part of their senior team last season.

Goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane and midfielder Thabo Qalinge have both been released by the club.

Read more.

MOBARA LEAVES BUCS FOR CAPE TOWN CITY

Cape Town City have officially announced the signing of Abbubaker Mobara from Orlando Pirates.

According to the Citizens, Mobara has penned a four-year-deal which will come into effect on July 1, 2019.

Read the story here.

SHONGA TO LEAVE PIRATES FOR SIMBA?

Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga could be on his way to Tanzanian giants Simba SC if media reports are anything to go by.

The Zambian marksman has been with the Buccaneers for the past two seasons, and speculation is rife that he could be leaving the club.

Read the story here.

GORDINHO REMAINS A CHIEFS PLAYER - AGENT

Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho could stay at Naturena unless there is a serious offer for his services, according to his agent Mike Makaab of ProSport International.

This comes after the Johannesburg-born defender was linked with a move away from the Soweto giants, but Makaab suggested that there are no offers as of yet.

Read our exclusive story here.

MATHOHO TO STAY AT CHIEFS

Having suffered a string of injuries in the 2018/19 PSL campaign, Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho is set to remain at Naturena.

Despite media reports suggesting that the lanky central defender is facing an uncertain future at Amakhosi, his representative Basia Michaels of Quality Talent Sports confirmed the towering defender's stay.

Read our exclusive story here.

MOBBIE WANTED BY SUNDOWNS & PIRATES

Goal has gathered that defender Nyiko Mobbie is a wanted man by Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

According to an agency claiming to represent Mobbie, Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi of Rush Hour Sports management, the 24-year-old Ea Lla Koto versatile player’s future is facing alleged complications.

Read our exclusive story here.

SEKOLA CLOSE TO SECURING NEW HOME

Having recently parted ways with , striker Moeketsi Sekola is surging closer to his next move as he looks to reignite his football career.

According to his agent from Rush Hour Sports Management, Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, the forward is the one who requested to leave the Lions of the North.

Read our exclusive story here.

MATLABA WAITS ON PIRATES

Former Bafana Bafana defender Thabo Matlaba is still waiting to hear if Orlando Pirates will renew his contract, which comes to an end on June 30.

Matlaba has been linked with a potential exit at the club after having a season to forget under the tutelage of coach Micho Sredojevic.

Read our exclusive story here.

HUGE INTEREST IN CHABALALA

Maritzburg United and Black Leopards have joined the race to secure the services of Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala.

Through the lanky defender’s agent, Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, Goal is informed that the centre-back has attracted interest from a number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs.

Read our exclusive story here.

CHIPPA SIGNS TIGNYEMB

Former goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb has signed a three-year deal with Chippa United as he reunites with former coach Clinton Larsen.

The Cameroonian netminder spent more than a decade at Siwelele until he left under controversial circumstances at the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Read our exclusive story here.

MACUPHU WANTS SUPERSPORT STAY

Bidvest Wits striker Mxolisi Macuphu has enjoyed his loan spell at SuperSport United.

The Katlehong-born player spent the second round of the recent 2018/19 season with Matsatsantsa after struggling for game time at the Clever Boys.

Read our exclusive story here.

EX-PUSKAS AWARD FINALIST FORGIVEN BY BAROKA

Baroka FC club chairman Khurishi Mphahlele is ready to give goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke a second chance.

The 26-year-old player recently disclosed that he was sacked by Bakgaga because of a drinking problem.

Read more.

BILLIAT TO USE AFCON TO SECURE EUROPEAN MOVE

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has admitted that he still harbours ambitions of playing in Europe.

The Zimbabwe international is coming off his maiden season with Amakhosi, having joined the club from Mamelodi Sundowns in June 2018.

Read more.

FORMER SUNDOWNS STRIKER RODGERS OPEN TO NFD MOVE

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Eleazar Rodgers says he is yet to receive offers after leaving Free State Stars, who are heading to the National First Division (NFD).

Although the lanky striker is confident he will get a new football home ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL), season he says he can play in the NFD as long as he keeps playing.

Read more.

BAROKA OPT AGAINST RENEWING NTSHUMAYELO'S CONTRACT

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo is now a free agent after Baroka FC decided against renewing his contract.

Through a reliable source, Goal has gathered that the 2018/19 Telkom Knockout Cup champions will not exercise the two-year option which they had with the midfielder.

Read more.

STELLENBOSCH ON YEYE REPORTS

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says they are not looking to sign outgoing SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane and former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Mogakolodi Ngele.

The 2018/19 National First Division (NFD) champions have been linked with Letsholonyane, while Ngele is said to have left Sundowns as a free agent.

Read our exclusive story here.

ZWANE LEAVES SUNDOWNS

Mamelodi Sundowns have decided against renewing Siyanda Zwane's contract, Goal can confirm.

According to a source inside the Sundowns camp, Zwane has already been informed of the club's decision to let him pursue his career elsewhere.

Read the story here.

EKSTEIN UPSET BY PIRATES REPORTS

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein has revealed that reports linking him with a possible move to Orlando Pirates are not true.

The 28-year-old player is currently a free agent after parting ways with Amakhosi toward the end of 2018/19 season.

Read the story here.

MARITZURG UTD PART WAYS WITH ZAKRI

Maritzburg United have announced that they parted ways with former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Yannick Zakri.

The Ivorian attacker was one of the players who underachieved as the Team of Choice battled relegation during this past season.

Read the story here.

KEET HAS NO OVERSEAS OFFERS

Outgoing goalkeeper Darren Keet says he is not worried by the lack of offers ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper is set to become a free agent when his contract with the Clever Boys expires at the end of this month.

Read the story here.

CHABALALA MUM ON CHIEFS LINKS

After speculation that Kaizer Chiefs are interested in his services, Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala says he is happy at the Buccaneers.

The Limpopo-born defender has been linked with a move away from the Sea Robbers, but the centre-back says he will patiently wait for his opportunity.

Read the story here.

YEYE NOT REJOINING CHIEFS

Outgoing SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has stated he will continue playing professional football next season.

Recent reports have indicated that the 37-year-old player could retire when his contract with Matsatsantsa expires at the end of this month.

Read the story here.

MNGONYAMA RETURNS TO MARITZBURG

have announced the signing of central defender Kwanda Mngonyama.

The lanky player has returned to the KwaZulu-Natal club after a successful spell with Maritzburg's Premier Soccer League ( ) rivals .

Read the story here.

LARSEN SIGNS NEW CHIPPA DEAL

have handed their head coach Clinton Larsen a new deal.

The Chilli Boys mentor took over the Chippa outfit at the beginning of 2019 after leaving and found the Port Elizabeth-based club sitting in a dangerous position.

Read the story here.

EYMAEL REJECTS LEOPARDS OFFER

Former Free State Stars head coach Luc Eymael has explained why he rejected an offer from PSL side Black Leopards.

The Belgian tactician is currently in charge of Tala'ea El Gaish SC, who are campaigning in the Egyptian Premier League.

Read the story here.

WITS AND CHIEFS COMMENT ON MONARE

Kaizer Chiefs have been heavily linked with Bidvest Wits central midfielder Thabang Monare.

Amakhosi are reportedly keen to sign the former Jomo Cosmos player ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, which is set to start in August.

Read our exclusive story here.

LEBESE LIKELY TO STAY AT SUNDOWNS

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese is heading back to the club following a short-term loan stint with SuperSport United.

According to his agent, Steve Kapeluschnik, Lebese's future will be decided by Sundowns.

Read our exclusive story here.

DUTCH COACH JOINS CAPE TOWN CITY

While Cape Town City are yet to make any big moves in terms of playing personnel, they have wasted little time in bolstering their technical department.

The Citizens ended their 2018/19 PSL campaign in fourth place, but head coach Benni McCarthy is refusing to rest on his laurels and has brought on board Dutch goalkeeper coach Sjoerd Woudenberg on a reported two-year deal.

Read more.

TINKLER COMMITS FUTURE TO MARITZBURG

After a rather abysmal 2018/19 PSL season, Maritzburg United are now looking to the future and have handed head coach Eric Tinkler a new deal.

The former Orlando Pirates coach was roped in with Maritzburg sitting in a precarious situation in the league, following the departures of both Fadlu Davids and Muhsin Ertugral earlier in the season.

Read more.

SPARKES LEAVES ORLANDO PIRATES

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper coach Andrew Sparkes has confirmed his departure from the Soweto giants.

The Welsh trainer joined the Buccaneers prior to the start of the recent 2018/19 season after parting ways with English Championship side .

Read more.

DOWNS TARGET MISSES THE PSL

Ajax Cape Town youngster Grant Margeman will relish the opportunity to return to the PSL.

The midfielder was part of the Ajax squad who were relegated during the 2017/18 season, and subsequently was forced to play in the NFD , where he looked to help the club earn back their top-flight status.

Read more.

BAROKA SIGN MOZAMBICAN MIDFIELDER KAMBALA

Baroka FC have continued their signing spree by adding Mozambique international Manuel Kambala to their squad.

The central midfielder has secured a move to the PSL side from Mozambican outfit Uniao Desportiva do Songo.

Read more.

FORMER BUCS WINGER EYES PSL RETURN

Former Orlando Pirates winger Sameehg Doutie has revealed that he is talking to two South African clubs as he looks to return to the country.

The former SuperSport United player says one of the coaches he is talking to is from a PSL club and the other is in the NFD.

Read our exclusive story here.

SIMBA DENIES BOCCO TO CITY REPORTS

Tanzanian giants Simba Sports Club have refuted media reports that striker John Bocco is on his way to .

In a statement released by the club, Simba SC said they have never held talks with Polokwane-based outfit over the possible transfer of Bocco, despite growing rumours that an agreement was reached.

Read the story here.

CHIEFS ANNOUNCE KAMBOLE SIGNING

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Zesco United striker Lazarous Kambole on Tuesday.

The Zambia international was also linked with Chiefs' PSL rivals Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC.

Read the story here.

MUNETSI LEAVES PIRATES FOR REIMS

Article continues below

Orlando Pirates have officially announced the transfer of Marshall Munetsi to French outfit Stade de .

The news comes a few hours after Pirates administrative officer Floyd Mbele had denied the reports in an interview with Goal.

Read the story here.