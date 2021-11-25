Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams
Hunt: Pirates reportedly not interested in ex-Chiefs coach
Reports linking suspended Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt with Orlando Pirates are said to be nothing but baseless rumours.
The Buccaneers have reportedly put their faith in co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.

Letsoalo: Pirates leapfrog Chiefs in race for Royal AM star?
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have both reportedly expressed interest in Victor Letsoalo, after his impressive performances in the PSL.
A recent report has indicated that Pirates are leading the race for the Royal AM striker's signature as the January transfer window approaches.
Chabalala: Sekhukhune star could reportedly return to Pirates
Orlando Pirates are said to be considering recalling Justice Chabalala, who is on loan at Sekhukhune United, to strengthen the club's depleted squad.
The Buccaneers have been hampered by injuries, with the latest being that of veteran defender and captain Happy Jele who has already also missed the clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the team’s last match before the FIFA international break.
Mashiane: Chiefs to loan out forgotten winger?
Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly negotiating with a few teams hoping to find their promising winger Happy Mashiane a club they can loan him to for more game time.
Mashiane was one of the promising talents unleashed by Gavin Hunt last season at Amakhosi but he has failed to make the team this season with the experienced Keagan Dolly preferred.
