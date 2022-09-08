Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams

GOAL takes a look at the latest transfer stories from the Premier Soccer League during the July-September 2022 transfer window

Klate: Pirates legend's future with Chippa United uncertain

Backpagepix





Chippa United assistant coaches Morgan Mammila and Siyabulela Gwambi took charge of the team's training session on Thursday morning, reports SABC.





The club's head coach Daine Klate will meet with chairman Siviwe Mpengesi on Thursday afternoon to discuss his future with the Eastern Cape side.

Tau: Bafana Bafana star staying at Al Ahly





Backpage





Bafana Bafana international Percy Tau is set to stay put at Egyptian giants Al Ahly according to The Citizen.





French side Le Havre were reported to be interested in having the accomplished attacker on their books and negotiated for a loan deal that could be made permanent if he impressed.





But the deal fell through as the sides could not reach an amicable agreement, which means Tau will have to stay in Egypt.