Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Napoli have made an enquiry with Newcastle United over a loan deal for the 24-year-old forward. Romano did not say whether the Magpies' decision-makers have already responded to the approach from Serie A.

Rumours around Newcastle in recent weeks suggest the Premier League club have no desire to let the 1.98-metre international striker leave this summer. After a mixed debut season in England, the sporting leadership at St James' Park still back the Bremen-born player to make his breakthrough.

To finally unlock Woltemade's full potential, Newcastle's new head coach Matthias Jaissle has even reportedly already sought contact with Sebastian Hoeneß. In the exchange with Woltemade's former coach at VfB Stuttgart, the main focus was on which position within the tactical setup would allow the tall forward to offer the greatest added value.

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Nick Woltemade: rumours over transfer to Stuttgart and Dortmund

Those discussions quickly sparked speculation over a possible loan return to Swabia. One major trigger was Newcastle's interest in Bilal El Khannouss, who is viewed as a sale candidate at VfB. Bild dismissed the idea of a supposed swap deal, however: a Woltemade comeback in the Ländle is not an issue for any of the parties involved.

That also appears to be the case with Borussia Dortmund. BVB were repeatedly mentioned as a potential destination for a loan move, but according to Sport Bild there was never any direct contact between the player's camp and the Westphalians.

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How high was the transfer fee for Nick Woltemade?

Alleged interest from RB Leipzig is also said to be entirely without foundation. Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest are also believed to have sounded out a move. Newcastle, however, immediately blocked that approach.

Last year, the Magpies paid a transfer fee of €75 million to VfB Stuttgart for Woltemade. In his first season with the English traditional club, the forward made 52 competitive appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.