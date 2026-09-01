Transfer journalists Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano report that Woltemade has now given the green light to a loan move to Juventus and will undergo his medical there on Tuesday.

Earlier, transfer journalist Matteo Moretto had already reported that the Germany international had agreed a loan deal with Juventus until the end of the season. Juve and Newcastle are also now said to have reached an agreement. Under those terms, the Old Lady will pay a loan fee of four to five million euros but will have no purchase option whatsoever for Woltemade. That means the Germany international will return to the Magpies at the end of the season, where he remains under contract until 2031.

Last summer, Woltemade had only joined Newcastle from VfB Stuttgart for 75 million euros, but after a magnificent start with four goals in his first five league games, his form dipped. That was also partly because then Newcastle manager Eddie Howe at one point deployed Woltemade in a significantly deeper role, virtually as a number eight. Woltemade always pointed to that when the media asked him about his goal drought.

"In every game, a goal or an assist is expected of me. But if I am not playing in attack, it is clearly much harder for me to get into the dangerous goalscoring areas," Woltemade told stern in June, before then also taking aim at his critics in England, who in his view had not understood that he was by then being used by Howe in a different position: "Even so, some experts still judged me as a striker. Then it was: Why is Nick scoring so few goals? Why is he not getting more assists? Those were the wrong questions, and I did not find them entirely fair."

Woltemade loses starting spot at Newcastle United and in the Germany team

The 24-year-old then lost his starting place both at Newcastle and in the Germany team. At the World Cup, he only came on in the round of 32 against Paraguay shortly before the start of extra time, and in the subsequent penalty shootout Woltemade missed, just as Kai Havertz had before him and Jonathan Tah after him. Germany suffered another major World Cup debacle and went out.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann faced sharp criticism afterwards for his handling of the struggling striker, who was supposed to take such an important penalty without any tournament rhythm.

Woltemade, meanwhile, was targeting a fresh start with the Magpies, not least because Howe stepped down and the German coach Matthias Jaissle replaced him. Jaissle is even said to have contacted Woltemade's former mentor Sebastian Hoeneß in Stuttgart to discuss with the VfB coach how Woltemade should best be used so that he can rediscover his old strength.

On the opening Premier League matchday, in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool, Woltemade again spent 90 minutes on the bench. Then, in the 2-0 win over Tottenham last weekend, he came on with around 20 minutes left and immediately set up Yoane Wissa's goal for 2-0.

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Borussia Dortmund miss out on Woltemade and probably Jonathan David too

Now, however, he is set to leave Newcastle. At Juventus, Woltemade is supposed to replace Jonathan David, who is moving to Atletico Madrid and who during his time with the Old Lady did not consistently produce the goal return that had previously made him internationally coveted at OSC Lille. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the move for the Canadian, who has already scored 154 professional goals in his career, to the Rojiblancos is imminent.

David will initially join Atletico on loan, with a purchase option of 25 million euros next summer. Juve themselves had only signed David on a free transfer last summer after his contract in Lille expired.

For Borussia Dortmund, both impending Juve moves are said to be notable setbacks. On Sunday, Bild reported that Woltemade was once again in the thoughts of Dortmund's bosses because of Giannis Konstantelias' serious knee injury. Borussia Dortmund are said to have already asked Newcastle about Woltemade's availability weeks ago, but according to Sky were immediately rebuffed.

Recently, David too is said to have appeared on the radar of Borussia Dortmund bosses Lars Ricken and Ole Book. As Sky Italia reports, the Black and Yellows enquired in Turin about the Canadian. But neither attacking player will now be moving to Dortmund this summer. Instead, a permanent signing of Marcel Regula from Polish top-flight club Zaglebie Lubin briefly appeared to be taking shape, but now there is said to be an agreement over a loan until the end of the season for Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri.

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Konstantelias replacement: Borussia Dortmund have "several irons in the fire"

Earlier, coach Niko Kovac had already confirmed that Borussia Dortmund were back in the market after the Konstantelias shock and had identified several candidates. "We have several irons in the fire and now we have to see which one can best be forged," Kovac said at the press conference before Borussia Dortmund's DFB Cup match on Tuesday evening away to Oberliga side HEBC Hamburg.

Kovac also revealed that Book and Ricken would not be travelling to the match in Hamburg for that reason: "They will work diligently, because there is damned little time. Everything has to fit."