Transfer ban: Safa's decision to restart the season in August could benefit Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi are not allowed to sign and register new players until the start of the 2021-22 season but they are appealing the ruling by Fifa

The South African Football Association (Safa) earlier this week rejected the 's proposed return date of July 18 and instead made a resolution for the season to resume in the first week of August.

With the PSL needing at least six weeks to complete the current campaign, resuming in August could see the season extended further although, and this would be good for .

As things stand, the PSL has approached Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa for intervention as they feel frustrated by the country's FA because they feel they have complied with all the rules and regulations as set out by both Safa and the government for the season to resume.

However, Safa has the final word and whatever PSL decides, the unavailability of referees remain the stumbling block in their attempt to go ahead with any of their plans.

Amakhosi are currently not allowed to sign and register new players and they have written to Fifa's appeal's committee to at least give them leeway to make signings and wait for their hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on September 9.

This comes after they were handed a two-window transfer ban by Fifa in February for flaunting the rules when signing and registering Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors.

Fosa Juniors lodged a complaint to Fifa and put all the evidence before the world's football governing body to prove Dax was still their player when Chiefs signed him in 2018, and they eventually won the case.

Chiefs appealed the ban with CAS in February, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the pending cases were moved to a later date and therefore placing them in a rather compromising position in terms of reinforcing their squad for next season.

But the possible extension of the season means the transfer window would open just before their appearance before CAS and it could be closed long after the hearing, meaning Chiefs would have enough time to prove their innocence.

Amakhosi believe they have a strong case against Fosa Juniors and have done nothing wrong.

Under normal circumstances, teams are given at least two months to sign new players in the off-season but things are likely to be done differently this time around as leagues and federations across the world look to resume the 2020-21 season as quickly as possible.

In Europe, the transfer window could be open until mid-October, and chances are the PSL could follow suit and give clubs an extended period to add new players to their current squads, and this is how Chiefs will also benefit like the rest of the 15 teams.

In addition, there is a precedent of transfer bans being overturned in the past - and Chiefs could be slapped with just a fine if they are found to have really flaunted the rules.