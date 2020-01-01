Transfer ban: Kaizer Chiefs can't sustain this season's success without new signings

The 2020-21 campaign will be difficult for Amakhosi if they cannot be allowed to reinforce their squad

So, football manager Bobby Motaung isn't too worried about the two-window transfer ban imposed on the club? Well, he should be because things will get even tougher for the team next season.

While Motaung feels they have done good business in the last year or two, they have also not done a good job in giving everyone a chance so that they could be at the same level.

For instance, only a handful of players signed over the past two seasons got enough game time - and the majority are lacking match fitness and have struggled without the support from the technical team.

Chiefs have also lost three of the players who would have been key now that they could go the whole season without signing new players - and this should be a worry.

Perhaps, Motaung didn't want to admit that this situation is a cause for concern because if it wasn't then Chiefs wouldn't have written to Fifa's appeal committee to ask for permission to provisionally sign players.

Their argument, according to Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, is that their case would have long been heard and resolved had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

Amakhosi understand things are about to get tougher next season, especially if they win the league or finish second - because they will have to represent in the Caf while also juggling the domestic schedule.

Having already lost George Maluleka, Joseph Molangoane and Kabelo Mahlasela who are all experienced campaigners, Chiefs can't confidently say they still have the same quality and depth in their current squad to compete for trophies on all fronts.

It is true that they have younger players who can replace the trio but none of those players is experienced enough to compete and deliver trophies - for them, it will take a few more seasons to get used to how Ernst Middendorp wants them to play and fit into the team's setup.

Siphelele Ntshangase recently renewed his contract with Chiefs but everyone knows Middendorp isn't his biggest fan - hence he hasn't featured for the club this season.

Chiefs had a chance to keep Mahlasela but they opted against it while there's also Given Thibedi who's on loan at Swallows FC but the question is whether or not he's ready to fill the big shoes left by Maluleka.

In their current situation, Chiefs have the likes of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom but these are young players who still need guidance from the technical team to be able to reach the level the majority of the senior players are in.

Apart from having players who are definitely for the future, it's important to note the experienced ones have at times struggled with either consistency or form - and therefore would need some kind of competition from the newer players to realise they don't own any of the positions in the team.

In the past, the club said it also has the ambition to win the Caf Champions League - but looking back at the kind of players both and had when they lifted the trophy, it's easy to say Chiefs are nowhere close to their respective squads.

In addition, everyone saw how teams with less depth and quality struggled domestically upon their return from continental competitions.

Pirates reached the finals in 2013 and 2015 but were an average team in the league after their Caf Confederation Cup final which they lost to Etoile du Sahel.

The same can be said about a year after winning a league and Cup double in 2017 - because they just couldn't keep up after the long and tough season they had, and that coupled with their failure to strengthen their squad, led to them finishing in 13th place on the log.

Another practical example is SuperSport United who went all the way to the final of the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup but struggled in the league because fatigue crept in and the team just didn't have the mental strength.

Already, Chiefs showed signs of cracking under pressure before the lockdown, and there's a huge debate on whether or not they can be able to win the league with only eight games to go despite their dominance which has seen them top the PSL standings since August.

The Soweto giants should cross fingers for Fifa to at least allow them to sign new players if they are to challenge for more trophies - or even defend the league provided they get to beat Sundowns and the rest of the title-chasers to the league crown.