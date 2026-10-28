According to a report by Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, an unnamed Club Brugge board member says the door to a move for the 22-year-old is closed for now.

The report says Tresoldi is "not for sale", making it "completely irrelevant" whether interested clubs tried to buy the forward out of his contract and sign him during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Strong performances this season have reportedly put the German-Italian high on the wish lists of several top clubs. Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with him in recent months. AC Milan are now said to lead the pursuit of the goalscorer.

The Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that a Tresoldi transfer had become a personal priority for club owner Gerry Cardinale. The American instructed the sporting management to explore the terms of a possible transfer. They then contacted Tresoldi's advisers to sound them out about a deal.

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Cardinale wants to be kept personally informed of progress. Whether they try to sign him in January or wait until next summer remains unclear. According to the latest reports, the Rossoneri will probably have to wait until the start of the new season.

In 14 competitive appearances across all competitions, Tresoldi now has 12 goals. Only last weekend, he scored all three goals in Club Brugge's 3-2 win over VV St. Truiden in the Jupiler Pro League, his third hat-trick in the past 26 days.

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Which national team will Nicolo Tresoldi choose?

The 22-year-old moved from Hannover 96 to Bruges for €7.5 million in 2025 and remains under contract there until 30 June 2029. The Belgians reportedly set an asking price of €35 million for the striker in the summer, while his market value is now said to be above €50 million.

Alongside the persistent transfer rumours, Tresoldi's international future remains unresolved. Born in Italy, the 22-year-old has also held German citizenship since 2022 and could therefore play for Germany as well as the Squadra Azzurra.

He was recently absent from Germany coach Jürgen Klopp's 44-man squad but played for Germany's Under-21s at the same time, for whom he has already scored 16 goals in 27 international appearances. He does not want to decide his international future until after the junior European Championship next summer.