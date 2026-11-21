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The South African football community is in mourning following the tragic death of former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Luthando Sixhaso at the age of 33. The shot-stopper passed away in East London on Thursday evening after a harrowing period marked by declining physical health and immense personal trauma.

The rise and career of Luthando Sixhaso

Luthando Sixhaso first caught the eye of the nation in 2014 when he emerged through the Nedbank Ke Yona Team, working under the tutelage of legendary coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba. His breakthrough moment arrived during a high-profile clash against Orlando Pirates, where his Man of the Match performance against the reigning Nedbank Cup champions convinced Kaizer Chiefs to secure his signature. Born in September 1993 in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, the goalkeeper represented a beacon of hope for his local community as he made the jump to one of Africa's biggest clubs.

At Naturena, Sixhaso initially sharpened his skills in the reserve ranks before earning a deserved promotion to the senior squad in September 2015. During his time with the Amakhosi first team, he shared the training pitch with iconic figures such as Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo, providing him with invaluable experience at the highest level of the domestic game.

The final chapter of his professional playing career took place at Polokwane City FC, where he played his part in the squad that successfully navigated a return to the top flight in 2023. This promotion served as a fitting final achievement on the pitch, but away from the pitch, Sixhaso was beginning a much more difficult battle.

A battle with illness and personal trauma

Tragic details have surfaced regarding the final years of Sixhaso's life, characterized by a series of health complications and a devastating family tragedy. His close childhood friend and fellow professional, Tabiso Mpame, confirmed that the 33-year-old succumbed to a combination of kidney and lung failure, alongside a recurring struggle with tuberculosis. Beyond the physical ailments, Mpame revealed that Sixhaso had been fighting a silent battle with depression, a condition that was exacerbated by a horrific incident involving his brother during the previous year.

“I’m a very close friend of Luthando. We grew up together. We were the first people to come out of the Fish Hoek location to become professional footballers together with Sinethemba Jantjie, the one who was playing for Free State Stars, who passed on in a car accident,” Mpame told FARPost. “So, we come from the same location. We grew up together and started our careers together. I was at Orlando Pirates when we signed in 2014, and he was at Chiefs when he signed in 2014 as well. We parted ways in 2017 when I moved to Europe, and that same year he moved to Cape Town All Stars. From there, he moved to TS Galaxy.”

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Mpame detailed how the loss of Sixhaso's brother, who was shot in front of him, proved to be a turning point from which the goalkeeper could not recover. The trauma of witnessing such violence led to a sharp decline in both his mental and physical state, as he began to suffer from a severely swollen leg that impeded his mobility. Despite his friend's efforts to help him restore his life and career, the weight of his illness and the psychological scars of his bereavement proved too much to overcome during his final months spent in the Eastern Cape.

An appeal for help for the grieving family

In the wake of his passing, it has emerged that Sixhaso’s family is facing a desperate financial situation as they attempt to organize a dignified send-off. The former goalkeeper leaves behind his mother, sister, and children, but without any funeral policies or financial cover in place, his loved ones are struggling to meet the necessary costs. Mpame and a group of childhood friends have stepped in to mobilize support, already contributing towards mortuary fees in East London to provide some immediate relief to Sixhaso's grieving mother during this difficult time.

“Obviously, I had to communicate with the family because I was his closest friend and the one helping him all these years. When I spoke to his mother yesterday evening, she disclosed to me that there are no policies in place—no cover, nothing,” Mpame added. “He left behind his big sister, his mother, and his kids. So, we are trying to navigate ways to help them. Today, we managed to pay for mortuary storage in East London so that at least the mother can get a breather while we look for help. We are at that point now where we are appealing for assistance to try and lay him to rest with respect.”

The local community and former teammates are now being called upon to assist a man who once stood as a symbol of success for Fish Hoek. Efforts are ongoing to coordinate contributions and ensure the family has the resources required for the funeral preparations. As South African football reflects on the loss of a talent taken far too soon, the focus remains on providing Sixhaso with the respectful burial his career and life deserved. Anyone willing to assist can contact Tabiso Mpame via call on 068 204 4444 or WhatsApp on 082 397 1889.