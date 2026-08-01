Trabzonspor tempt Mohamed Salah with a huge financial offer

Trabzonspor have opened serious talks with Mohamed Salah, tabling a lucrative offer to lure the Egyptian into a fresh challenge after the end of his Liverpool journey. The Turkish club's ambition is clear: they want one of world football's biggest names.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Oglu revealed on X that Trabzonspor officials met Salah's representative and laid out their formal offer, discussing its terms in full.

That offer, he explained, runs to an annual salary of 17 million euros across a two-year contract. It leaves little doubt about how badly the club want to get this deal over the line.

Salah is now a free agent. He brought the curtain down on his Liverpool career at the end of last season, closing years packed with silverware and success at Anfield.

Across his time on Merseyside, the Egyptian carved out a place among the club's legends. He drove Liverpool to a string of domestic and continental honours, producing the kind of numbers that rank him among the finest players in Premier League history.

Trabzonspor are far from alone in chasing him. The Egypt captain's name has been linked with a host of clubs in recent weeks.

Besiktas were among the keenest of them, but talks fell short of a final agreement over financial differences between the two sides.

Saudi Roshn League clubs are watching closely too, led by Ittihad Jeddah, who had shown strong interest in Salah in the past.

Few players have shone brighter in world football over recent years. Salah built a trophy-laden record at Liverpool.

He won the Premier League twice and led the team to the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup. Add a raft of individual honours, and his place among the world's best is secure.