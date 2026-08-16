Ertuğrul Doğan, the president of Trabzonspor, has spoken about the value of the deal for Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who joined the club this summer after ending his historic journey with Liverpool.

Doğan told the ON Sport channel with presenter Meryhan Amr: "The Turkish people in Trabzon go to sleep and wake up to the name of Mohamed Salah. The fans are living in a special state of morale after the completion of the deal."

He continued: "We are living these happy moments with great enthusiasm, and we believe we have secured a human deal for the finest character."

Doğan added: "Salah is one of the most important players in the world, if he is not the first in the world, and from his very first day in Trabzon he created a wonderful atmosphere with his friends and team-mates in the Turkish side."

The Trabzonspor president then explained: "Mohamed Salah's move to us supports us in many things outside football, and it is a joy for the Islamic world, as it will also affect us positively in every field."

His point went further still: "Salah will be a bridge for rapprochement and for strengthening relations between Egypt and Turkey. We are living in a state of passion and enthusiasm, and there is no doubt that his impact on the footballing side will be very great."

The president also expects a boost off the pitch: "I expect an increase in the presence of Egyptian tourists in Trabzon, to watch Mohamed Salah in the matches."