Trabzonspor president adds to the mystery surrounding the Mohamed Salah deal

Ertuğrul Doğan, the president of Turkish side Trabzonspor, has broken his silence over reports linking his club with a move for Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. There is no agreement in place, he confirmed, and no truth to claims that the Egypt captain is ready to fly to Trabzon.

Speaking to Turkish channel "A Spor", Doğan insisted the stories doing the rounds in the media and on social media bear no relation to reality. "There is a lot being said, but there is no agreement with Mohamed Salah," he said.

He also dismissed talk of Salah touching down in Trabzon within hours. "There are no arrangements for him to travel to Trabzon tomorrow," he stated. "Had there been such a plan, we would have informed the media and the club's fans of it."

"Who among us would not want to sign a player of the calibre of Mohamed Salah?" he added. "Of course we would wish for that, but the truth is that there is no agreement at this moment."

His comments follow earlier Turkish reports that Trabzonspor officials met Salah's representative and laid out an official offer, with the terms discussed in detail.

That offer, according to those reports, involves an annual salary of 17 million euros across a two-year contract.

He refuses to speak about the reality of the negotiations

Pressed on whether he had opened negotiations with the Egypt captain, Doğan sidestepped the question. "I do not want to speak about this matter," he said.

"The fans want to see a player like Mohamed Salah in the Trabzonspor shirt, and I too wish for that," he continued. "But so far there is no agreement, and there is no plan for his arrival in Trabzon."

"We must choose our words carefully"

Turning to the way the club handles transfer business, Doğan admitted the management sometimes has to hold its tongue to protect the club's interests mid-negotiation.

"As the club's president, I must choose my words carefully," he said. "In some deals we have to follow a certain approach in negotiating, because any statement could affect the course of the negotiations."

Doğan signed off with a promise to keep supporters in the loop. "At present there is no agreement or planned trip, and when there are updates we will inform our fans directly," he added.

Turkish and Saudi interest

Salah tore up his Liverpool contract at the end of last season and walked away a free agent. That has only fuelled the speculation over his future this summer.

He came close to joining Turkish side Beşiktaş in recent days. The talks broke down, though, over financial disagreements between the two parties.

Saudi Roshn League clubs are watching his situation closely too. Ittihad Jeddah lead that chase, having shown strong interest in landing Salah in the past.