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Trabzonspor have not travelled to Bulgaria to defend or to settle for a point. That was the confident message from coach Thomas Reis ahead of the decisive clash with CSKA Sofia, as he insisted his side are ready for another European battle and that the pressure will be on their opponents, not on them.

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Trabzonspor take on Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia away from home in the Conference League tomorrow, Thursday. The result could go a long way towards shaping their campaign.

At a press conference at the Balgarska Armia Stadium ahead of the crucial game, Reis spoke frankly about the atmosphere surrounding the match, his relationship with the opposing coach and the club's big objective this season.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Thomas Reis said: "Tomorrow we will play without our fans. I would like to add that this will not be the first match at this stadium but the second. There is a great atmosphere and a great stadium. I think it will be a good game. We know each other, they have a good coach, so I say it will be a good game."

Reis has worked in Bulgaria before, and he was clearly delighted to be back. He said the welcome had been warm from the moment he arrived.

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He said: "Thank you for this warm welcome, I am happy to be back here. I think regular league matches in Bulgaria and Turkey are different from European matches. When you reach the knockout rounds, you can play with more tactics. There is a clear difference. I have never seen an atmosphere like this in our stadiums before. I think we will play in a great atmosphere tomorrow."

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There's a personal edge to the tie, too. Reis and CSKA Sofia coach Markus Gisdol know each other well, and he expects the meeting between them to be a special one.

He explained: "Markus and I know each other well. He had the chance to work with me at Samsunspor before I joined. I know his style and his personality well. We both strive to build strong teams. The match will not be easy, but I am looking forward to facing him."

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His most telling point concerned the hosts' need for points. Reis believes that pressure hands Trabzonspor the advantage.

On that subject, he noted: "The opponents need points. They need points a little more than we do, and that will give us the edge. When I left Ludogorets, the team were very close to challenging for the title. They will compete for top spot alongside CSKA Sofia."

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Looking back at his side's most recent match against Freiburg, Reis insisted his team deserved a better result.

He said: "We played against Freiburg in the fifth division league and lost. We did not play well in the first half, but we played much better in the second half. It was a match we deserved to win."

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Finally, the coach revealed Trabzonspor's big target this season: a top-eight finish in the Conference League. "We are also looking at how many points we need to finish the season in the top eight. Compared with last year, we need to win two matches. Qualifying for the top eight is our goal."