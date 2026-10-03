A fresh twist from the Turkish press could open the door to an exit for Ukrainian Artem Bondarenko, the Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia player, with Trabzonspor now circling a potential swoop in the winter window.

Al-Ahli signed Bondarenko expecting him to shine in a new setting. Instead, the player got a lukewarm welcome from supporters before a flat debut cracked open the possibility of an early departure.

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According to the Turkish newspaper "Taka Gazete", Trabzonspor are weighing up a move for Bondarenko in January, with the Turkish club eager to learn more about his situation and the chances of bringing him in.

The report claims Trabzonspor will send a number of scouts to Saudi Arabia to watch Bondarenko up close during one of Al-Ahli's matches. They want to assess his level before deciding whether to open official talks with the Saudi club.

Bondarenko has already admitted he received an offer from Trabzonspor. Negotiations between the two parties stalled at the time because they could not reach an agreement, even though the player was open to a switch to the Turkish league.

At 26, Bondarenko excels in the playmaker role and can also operate in midfield and on the right wing. He arrives with plenty of experience from Shakhtar Donetsk, where he played 169 official matches, scoring 34 goals and setting up 29 more.



