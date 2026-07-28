Trabzonspor moved swiftly and decisively to end the wave of controversy that erupted in Turkey over the past few hours, after reports spread of the club reaching a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

The uproar began when reports claimed Trabzonspor had opened negotiations with the captain of the Egyptian national team, following the stalling of his lengthy talks with traditional rivals Besiktas. The website "Sports Digital" went further, claiming the player had already struck a preliminary agreement with Trabzonspor. The news set social media alight and sent the club's supporters into raptures.

Decisive statement from the president

Ertugrul Dogan wasn't having it. The Trabzonspor president moved quickly to deny everything that had circulated, insisting in remarks reported by the journalist Onur Tasci Oglu that all claims linking his club to Salah bore no relation to the truth.

Dogan was categorical: "The claims relating to Mohamed Salah's transfer are untrue," closing the door completely on these rumours.

Why was Salah linked with Turkey?

Press reports had earlier revealed that Besiktas made a huge offer to the Egyptian star: a two-season deal worth a guaranteed annual salary of 15 million euros, plus 4 million euros in performance-related incentives.

According to those reports, the Besiktas management then decided to freeze the deal temporarily amid disagreements over image rights and agents' fees. That opened the door to the speculation linking Salah with Trabzonspor before the official denial arrived.