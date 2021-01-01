TP Mazembe vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Brazilians are out of South Africa for a second successive week as they chase continental glory

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to maintain their 100 percent Group B Caf Champions League record when they clash against Tout Puissant Mazembe at Stade TP Mazembe on Saturday.

After beating Al Hilal and CR Belouizdad in their first two games in this group, the Tshwane giants now face a stern test in Lubumbashi.

They come up against a Mazembe side second in this group after recording draws in their matches.

With four points separating Sundowns and the Ravens, Masandawana are guaranteed to remain at the top of this pool even if they suffer defeat.

That means Mazembe will remain in second spot even if they beat their South African opponents who are on the road for a second straight weekend after meeting Belouizdad in Tanzania.

Game TP Mazembe vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, March 6 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Mamelodi Sundowns TV Live Stream Mamelodi Sundowns TV Live Stream

Squads & Team News

Earlier in the week, TP Mazembe announced that defender Godet Masengo and forward Isaac Tshibangu will not be available for Saturday’s clash due to injuries.

That is regarded as a blow for a side bidding for their first set of maximum points in this campaign.

However, they welcome back forward Chico Ushindi and Ugandan left-back Joseph Ochaya, who was an injury scare in last Sunday’s league match against Saint Eloi Lupopo.

No injury updates for this game have been issued from the Sundowns camp.

But striker Mauricio Affonso is a known absentee from a long-term injury.

He has, however, started light training but is still some way from regaining full fitness following surgery on his groin.

Images of regulars like Andile Jali, Mosa Lebusa, Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile fully participating in training at Stade TP Mazembe were posted on the club’s social media platforms.

Match Preview

This is a battle between former African champions, with Sundowns searching for a title since 2016, the only time they claimed this competition.

Five-time African champions Mazembe have now gone for six years without lifting the Champions League and would want to revive their bid on Saturday after recording 0-0 draws in this group so far.

Sundowns’ last outing was an away 5-1 hammering of Belouizdad in Dar es Salaam last Sunday.

Article continues below

The Brazilians have scored seven Champions League games in two games after also beating Al Hilal 2-0, while conceding just one and they now face a TP Mazembe side yet to score a single goal.

The last time the two sides met was in the 2017 Caf Super Cup final and Sundowns triumphed 1-0.

Two years earlier, Mazembe had beaten Sundowns 3-1 in Lubumbashi in a Champions League group stage match, while Masandawana won the home leg 1-0 in March 2015.