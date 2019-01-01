TP Mazembe friendly on the itinerary as Sundowns set out pre-season plans

The Tshwane giants have announced their pre-season plans ahead of the upcoming season

have set out a rather expansive pre-season schedule ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season.

The Tshwane giants are enjoying a rare opportunity to plan adequately for the new season due to the recent change in the Caf football calendar.

Nonetheless, Sundowns are determined to maintain their dominance in South African football after being crowned 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) champions for the ninth time, and are already in preparation mode as they set camp in Nelspruit.

However, while they have confirmed that a friendly against reigning Nedbank Cup champions Tim Sukazi Galaxy is being lined up, their preparations do not stop there, as they plan to visit both Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the coming weeks.

“The Brazilians have confirmed a practice match with National First Division outfit TS Galaxy, the winners of the Nedbank Cup in the previous campaign back in May,” a statement issued by the club on their website read.

“It is one of the few clashes lined up with a local team before Sundowns travel to Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo to continue their preparation not just for the Premier Soccer League top-flight, but the Caf at the same time by acclimatising to different conditions."

Furthermore, Sundowns have also revealed plans to take on DRC giants Tout Puissant Mazembe in Lubumbashi as well as Don Bosco.

“Masandawana are maximising on the rare chance of having a pre-season thanks to the calendar for the continental competition being adjusted," the club expressed.

“The club will soon confirm details of two friendly matches that have been secured in Botswana this month, but can reveal that for the trip in Lubumbashi we will face Cercle Sportif Don Bosco and a familiar foe in ."