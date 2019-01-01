Township Rollers coach Tomas Trucha comments on victory over Kaizer Chiefs

The newly-appointed Czech tactician urged his charges to stay focused after edging out Amakhosi

Township Rollers head coach Tomas Trucha felt that their encounter against could have gone either way.

The reigning Botswana Premier League champions secured a 2-1 victory over Amakhosi in a pre-season match which was played on Saturday afternoon.

Trucha, who had a spell with FC Cape Town as the club's development coach in 2013, urged his charges to remain humble after stunning the four-time champions.



"We must be humble and honest; Kaizer Chiefs is a big team and the match could have gone either way," Trucha told the club's official website.

"It is just a friendly, we have not won anything yet, but we are happy with the result as it helps us as we keep on building the team.

Bernard Parker handed Chiefs an early lead in the first half having started upfront alongside the club's new signings Lazarous Kambole and Samir Nurkovic.

However, two goals from Kaone van der Westhuizen and Tumisang Orebonye handed the hosts victory at the Jamali Stadium in Tlokweng, Botswana.

"When you concede a goal so early in a match it can become difficult, but it is a complement to the players that they managed to keep on going and from 1-0 we turned the result around," he added.

"We played at a high tempo and tried to maintain it, but it is difficult to keep it all game.

"We got ourselves back into the game and it became about defending highward, and emotions - helping each other to keep the result," he concluded.

Chiefs have since turned their focus to their eagerly-anticipated Carling Black Label Cup clash with their arch-rivals at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, July 27.

Ernst Middendorp's charges will then kick-off their 2019/20 PSL campaign against at the Makhulong Stadium on Sunday, August 4.