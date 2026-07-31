Towards Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr: details of Jaissle's betrayal of Al-Ahli!

A bombshell dropped on Friday evening. Press reports revealed fresh behind-the-scenes details about the departure of Germany's Matthias Jaissle from the Al-Ahli dugout in Saudi Arabia.

Jaissle chose to resign a year before his contract expired, opting instead for England's Newcastle United. The Magpies will pay Al-Ahli compensation estimated at around 11 million euros.

"Al-Arabiya FM" radio reported that Jaissle had offered himself to Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr over the past few days, hoping to take charge of either club in the coming period.

The well-known station also revealed that the German had held earlier talks with a delegation from AC Milan as he looked to leave Al-Ahli.

Read also: The deal is done: Newcastle bow to Al-Ahli's wishes regarding Jaissle

According to the sources, Al-Ahli tried everything to keep Jaissle happy and persuade him to stay. The club showed real flexibility in the negotiations. But the German coach set impossible conditions.

Those demands went far beyond simple bargaining. Jaissle wanted a 'fantastical' clause written into his new contract that would stop Al-Ahli from sacking him under any circumstances, whatever the results. Should the club decide to move him on regardless, they would be forced to pay a huge penalty fee estimated at 170 million riyals.







