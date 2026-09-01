Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed the club will not sign any more players on Deadline Day. Departures could still happen, though, and the 49-year-old also addressed the rumours around Sacha Boey and Hiroki Ito.

"We will not have any more arrivals. We are very happy with our current squad, with how we are set up. But something could still happen in terms of departures," said Freund at the press conference before the DFB Cup game at VfL Osnabrück.

Boey is the player Bayern most want to move on, with recent rumours suggesting the right-back could move to Hamburger SV. Transfer journalist Matteo Moretto now reports that a move to Fulham could be imminent. According to the report, the Cottagers have now made direct contact with Boey.

Sacha Boey has to train individually at Bayern Munich

With talks dragging on and Boey no longer part of Vincent Kompany's plans, the Frenchman has now even been "removed" from team training and must keep himself fit individually.

"Sacha is fit, but in consultation with Vinnie [Kompany] and him, we decided that he would train individually because there are currently a number of talks going on," Freund explained of Boey's special treatment.

For Ito, though, an exit does not appear to be on the cards after recent reports regarding a possible move to Amsterdam to Ajax. "There is nothing acute with Hiroki. I read the rumours as well, but as things stand there is nothing to them. We are planning for him to stay with us," Freund said of the centre-back.

Arjon Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, will leave Bayern for Augsburg. As Sky reports, the Bundesliga rivals are paying a loan fee of €500,000 and can sign the 20-year-old permanently next summer thanks to an option to buy worth €8 million. Bayern have also secured a sell-on clause.



