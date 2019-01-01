Tottenham & West Ham target Yokuslu's agent responds to transfer reports

The Turkey international has been linked with a move to the Premier League one year on from joining Celta Vigo in La Liga

Okay Yokuslu's agent has responded to recent transfer speculation linking the star with and West Ham.

The Premier League rivals are among several sides to have been scouting the midfielder over the past season, including Turkish champions .

West Ham have actually been monitoring the 25-year-old since his time with Trabzonspor, but he was unable to move to the Premier League at the time due to work permit issues.

He instead joined Celta in a £5.4 million ($6.8m) deal last summer, going onto score two goals in 30 appearances to help his new side survive the threat of relegation.

And now his representative, Batur Altiparmak, has conceded that a number of clubs have shown an interest in his client, though ruled out a move back to his homeland for the international.

"It is natural for there to be interest after the season Okay had," Altiparmak told Goal.

"There is interest from sides in the Premier League and , but he is a Celta Vigo player and it would be wrong to mention any names right now.

"And with regards to rumours claiming he will move to Turkey, they are false. He will be staying in Europe next season."

A tall defensive midfielder, Yokuslu would now be eligible for a work permit were he to move to the Premier League.

He has picked up 21 caps for Turkey, meaning he has passed the threshold in terms of appearing in 75 per cent of his country's matches in the last two years.