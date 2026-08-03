Tottenham's new signing: Pedro Porro was the reason the deal was completed

Spain's Pedro Porro, the Tottenham full-back, played a key role in his club's signing of Portugal's Matheus Fernandes from West Ham this summer.

Spurs sealed the Fernandes deal for 85 million pounds sterling, seeing off Manchester United to bolster the London club's midfield from next season.

Speaking to "The Athletic", in excerpts carried by "Mundo Deportivo", the Portuguese midfielder revealed that Porro had lobbied his coach, Roberto De Zerbi, to get the deal done.

Fernandes, who lined up alongside Porro at Sporting Lisbon, said: "He called me one day and said: come on Matheus, you must play with us, we want you."

The full-back went further still, admitting to him: "I was the one who asked the coach to sign you."

Porro's endorsement was only half the story. De Zerbi's persistence proved decisive, Tottenham's new signing confirmed: "The way he spoke to me and to my family was very important to me. He called me every day. He told me he would be like a second father to me in England. I am very happy to be working with him."



