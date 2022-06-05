Tottenham's Bergwijn desperate for transfer amid Ajax rumours

The Dutchman is eager to secure more regular minutes elsewhere after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn has admitted that he is desperate for a summer transfer amid reports that Ajax are interested in his services.

Bergwijn initially arrived at Spurs from PSV in a £27 million ($34m) deal in January 2020, and has since scored eight goals in 83 appearances for the club.

The 24-year-old has struggled for consistency in north London and, after making just four Premier League starts in 2021-22, he is now eager to move on to a new challenge.

What has Bergwijn said about his future?

Bergwijn still has three years left on his contract at Tottenham but wants to leave this summer so that he can start playing regular football again.

The Netherlands international has told AD while away on international duty: "I'm at Oranje now and then we'll have a look. It would be nice if there was clarity soon. I just have to go play.

"But I want to leave Spurs now, that's for sure."

Bergwijn also revealed that he was blocked from leaving Spurs after insisting that he would be prepared to join a club outside the Champions League.

"That's not even top priority [the Champions League]. Though it would be nice. What's important is that I'm going to play," he said.

"I wasn't allowed to leave Spurs in the winter and then I didn't have any problems. The last few months I was hardly looked after there. Now I want to play somewhere weekly.”

A return to the Eredivisie with Ajax has been mooted as the most likely next move for Bergwijn, and he admits that he may have to prove his worth in his homeland again before potentially getting a chance at a bigger European club further down the line.

"That could be, yes," he said when quizzed on the possibility of heading back to Holland. "It's about my situation now, that has to be different."

Bergwijn on Robben comparisons

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal compared Bergwijn to legendary winger Arjen Robben after his side's 4-1 Nations League win over Belgium last week.

The Spurs attacker marked his 19th cap for the Oranje by scoring his sixth goal at international level, but still says he has plenty of potential to unlock before emulating Robben.

"The comparison with Robben, I'm not there yet, I think. But I can get there, I feel that," said Bergwijn.

"Confidence does a lot to a player. I get that with Oranje.”

