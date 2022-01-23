Tottenham open to selling Dele and Lo Celso after omitting midfield duo from squad to face Chelsea

Tottenham are open to selling both Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso in the final days of the January transfer window, with both players omitted from the matchday squad for their derby clash with Chelsea on Sunday, GOAL understands.

Both men have been linked with the exit door at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under Antonio Conte, with the duo's absence from their vital clash with the Blues at Stamford Bridge the latest indicator that their time with the Lilywhites may be up.

Both players have cut peripheral figures under the Italian and ahead of this weekend's game, Lo Celso further confirmed that his absence was not injury-related, adding fuel to the fire that his days - and those of his team-mate - are numbered.

What has been said?

"Regarding the questions I received, I would like to clear out that I am 100 per cent in good physical condition," the Argentine wrote on his Instagram story shortly ahead of kick-off.

"I have no problem and I feel very well. I wish the best to my team in the derby today."

Lo Celso's words were emblazoned over an image of him and several team-mates laughing together amid a training session.

Conte continues to reshape Spurs in own image

Since the forrmer Chelsea boss returned to the Premier League to succeed Nuno Espirito Santo following a rough start to the new campaign, Tottenham have undergone a clear identity shift to suit their new manager.

But it has apparently spelled the end for players like Lo Celso, Alli and Tanguy Ndombele, with the latter's tenure as a club-record signing also likely to end this month before the window closes.

The latter looks poised to head back to France, where he originally signed from, with Paris Saint-Germain mooted to be considering a loan swoop for his services - though countryman Hugo Lloris will not join him at the exit, having penned fresh terms in north London.

