Tottenham 'one of the greatest clubs around' after Champions League miracle, claims Ginola

The club legend believes all the pieces are in place to catapult his former team into the European elite after astonishing CL triumph

David Ginola has said that have all the parts in place to become a European powerhouse following their thrilling comeback against in the semi-finals.

Ginola, who played 100 games for Spurs, was talking after the North London club’s breathtaking victory saw them qualify for the Champions League final on Wednesday night.

The ex- international winger believes that the Lilywhites are positioned to be dominant, as a result of prudent planning across all areas of the club.

“Every single person now realizes Spurs are one of the clubs to take into consideration,” Ginola told talkSPORT.

“Spurs have got every bits and pieces to be a great club. They have a great training centre, a great stadium and now they have a great team.

"The combination of [chairman] Daniel Levy, the club itself, [manager Mauricio] Pochettino, the players makes Spurs what they are now on the planet of football - one of the greatest clubs around.

“Pochettino has not spent a penny in the last year-and-a-half, probably the only team that have not spent a lot of money on players.

“This is the reward for stability, players getting to know each other in training, this is how you get results.”

In addition to praising Pochettino’s long-term vision, the 52-year-old, credited the Argentine for his crucial intervention at half-time in Wednesday’s game.

The Spurs boss introduced Fernando Llorente at the break, with his team seemingly down and out, trailing 3-0 on aggregate.

The Spanish striker was instrumental in Spurs’ comeback, with a Lucas Moura hat-trick in the second period seeing them through on away goals, and Ginola thinks that substitution encapsulates Pochettino’s abilities.

“Pochettino has been criticised so long about not winning any silverware, but his coaching, putting Llorente on, made the whole difference,” he continued.

“This is why Pochettino is a great manager, because he can see when the team is not performing well and he has the ability to change the team in a second.

“When Llorente went on all the lights went on as well – Son [Heung-min], [Dele] Alli, [Christian] Eriksen and Lucas Moura.

“It was the first time in the Champions League this year you saw Ajax struggling.

“They had great performances against and , but in the second half you could not recognize the players from Ajax.”

Tottenham face in the Champions League final on June 1, and a win would see them fulfill what Ginola believes to be their destiny.