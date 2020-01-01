Tottenham need two or three more signings to challenge for top four, says Jenas

The former Spurs midfielder thinks Jose Mourinho will struggle to steer the club back into Europe's elite competition next season

need two or three more signings to challenge for a spot in the top four in 2020-21, says Jermaine Jenas.

Spurs salvaged a sixth-place Premier League finish under Jose Mourinho last term, following an impressive run of results post-lockdown.

The Lilywhites picked up 18 points from a possible 27 in their final nine fixtures, but ultimately failed to qualify for the for the first time in five years.

More teams

Mauricio Pochettino oversaw a poor start to the campaign from which Tottenham were unable to recover, despite Mourinho's best efforts.

The Portuguese has been able to gradually instil a winning mentality into the squad since replacing Pochettino in November, but has also faced criticism for his perceived negative tactics and rigid setup.

Although Spurs have been able to strengthen by bringing in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from for £15 million (£20m), along with former goalkeeper Joe Hart on a free transfer, Jenas believes his old club are still short on depth.

He cannot see Mourinho guiding his current crop back into the Champions League, and has called for further investment to be made if they are to bridge the gap on English football's top clubs.

“I am worried, if I’m totally honest with you. I don’t see Tottenham getting in the top four, as it stands right now," ex-Tottenham midfielder Jenas told talkSPORT.

“I’ve not seen anything in regards to a level of performance that tells me they’re going to break in.

“The end of the season was positive but it was getting results in not the most beautiful way. That’s Jose’s way and I think a lot of Tottenham fans will still take that, because the results are the most important thing.

“But the way I see it right now, they need to bring in at least two or three players and, if they don’t do that, I don’t see how they possibly can get into the top-four.”

One man who has continually been linked with a move to Spurs is Gareth Bale, who left the club to join back in 2013.

Article continues below

The Welshman has endured another turbulent year at Santiago Bernabeu which has seen him fall out of favour with Zinedine Zidane, and Tottenham legend Jurgen Klinsmann has been the latest man to suggest it is time for the winger to retrace his steps.

“The most important thing for every player is to be on the field and to play," said the former international. "When this doesn’t work out, sooner or later you have to come to a conclusion and consider a move.

"As a Tottenham fan, I would love him to come back to Spurs.”