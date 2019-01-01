Tottenham & Liverpool get referee at the centre of Man Utd VAR controversy for Champions League final

The June 1 showpiece at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid will be refereed by Damir Skomina, who has already taken in one Reds game this season

Damir Skomina has been appointed as the referee for the final between and , UEFA has confirmed.

Slovenian official Skomina has been an international referee since 2002 but will take charge of the Champions League final for the first time in Madrid on June 1.

It means he will complete the full set of UEFA club competitions having refereed the final in 2017 and 2012's UEFA Super Cup.

Compatriots Jure Praprotnik and Robert Vukan will act as Skomina's assistants with 's Antonio Mateu Lahoz the fourth official, while the VAR lead will be Danny Makkelie.

Skomina has taken charge of four Champions League matches this season including the group-stage decider between Liverpool and last December.

He was also the official for 's remarkable last-16 comeback away to , when Marcus Rashford converted a controversial late penalty awarded by VAR after a handball.

PSG were less than impressed with a big call at the time, with Presnel Kimpembe paying the price for blocking a Diogo Dalot shot with his arm.

Thomas Tuchel told reporters afterwards: "When [Diogo] Dalot took a shot, I saw the ball flying straight from his foot and it goes way over the bar. I was surprised to see it was a corner because I hadn't seen that, then he goes to the VAR, so I knew he was going to give it because he had evidence.

"There are too many points in whether we punish it, the distance from the player, does he move his arm, it's 50-50. Some say no when others say yes, that's the difficulty with handball.

"To get a reward for shooting from 22 metres over the bar and get a reward from 11 metres doesn't make sense, but we played on the thin line for 60 minutes knowing this could happen.

"I think it's difficult. I think there are reasons why you can give this penalty. When he goes to VAR, we know he has reasons. With handball, you have soft facts but not hard facts. The shot is wide, and then suddenly it's a penalty. OK."

Earlier this week, UEFA announced Gianluca Rocchi of will take charge of the Europa League final between and in Baku on May 29.

Rocchi has previously officiated at the UEFA Super Cup but this will be the first time he has been given the whistle for a Europa League final.