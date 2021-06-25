Tottenham in talks with former Wolves boss Nuno over managerial role

The Portuguese manager has emerged as the latest coach linked with the job, following the likes of Antonio Conte, Gennaro Gattuso and Paulo Fonseca

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is in talks to become Tottenham's next manager, Goal can confirm.

Spurs have been on the hunt for a permanent manager since dismissing Jose Mourinho in April, with Ryan Mason stepping in to take charge on an interim basis.

In the months since, the club has been linked with several big-name candidates, with Nuno the latest to hold discussions with those in charge at Tottenham.

The latest candidate

Nuno is just the latest manager to be linked with the job as several familiar faces have been rumoured to be the next Spurs boss over the last few weeks.

Antonio Conte was close to a deal to take over, but the former Chelsea and Inter boss turned down a deal before admitting that he was left unconvinced by the project.

They were then linked to Paulo Fonseca, the man that Mourinho coincidentally replaced at Roma, before those talks broke down amid links to Gennaro Gattuso.

Gattuso too walked away from negotiations, with Italy star Lorenzo Insigne saying that "a bit of mess" at Tottenham was responsible for his former boss' snub.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui also turned down Spurs, according to the club's president Jose Castro.

Any manager taking charge at Tottenham would potentially need to deal with a club-altering departure, with Harry Kane heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Nuno's history

The Portuguese manager is best known for his time at Wolves, as he turned the club into a strong Premier League side after leading them out of the Championship.

During his time at Wolves, he led them to a title win in the Championship before finishing seventh, seventh and 13th in three seasons in the Premier League.

Nuno and the club announced in May that he would leave by mutual consent, making him one of the top free-agent coaches in Europe today.

Prior to taking over at Wolves, Nuno also managed Porto, Valencia and Rio Ave.

