Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hard to sign Savinho and Omar Marmoush, journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Wednesday. The London club want to strengthen their forward line, with the Manchester City duo at the top of their wishlist.

Ornstein adds that talks between Tottenham and Manchester City are progressing well. A definitive agreement has not yet been reached, but there is optimism in north London that the contracts will soon be signed.

Savinho was left out of Manchester City's matchday squad for the Community Shield clash with Arsenal, a 3-0 defeat. Manager Enzo Maresca brought Marmoush on at half-time. Both forwards appear to have been given permission to leave the club this summer.

Last year, Tottenham appeared to have wrapped up a deal for Savinho for €50 million. The move ultimately fell through, after which the Brazilian forward signed a new contract at the Etihad Stadium until mid-2031.

Tottenham have already spent €270 million on new players in this transfer window. They paid large sums for Sandro Tonali (€108 million), Mateus Fernandes (€100 million) and Jan Paul van Hecke (€60 million).

Alongside those arrivals, Tottenham also added experience with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka. The club, who finished 17th twice in a row, do not appear to be done yet in the summer transfer market.

Voetbal International reported last week that Cody Gakpo has reached an agreement in principle with Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool's first bid from north London was worth €70 million. The interest in Gakpo is separate from the interest in Savinho.