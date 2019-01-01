Tottenham can win a trophy now with Mourinho - Moura

The Spurs attacker believes The Special One can ensure the club ends its silverware drought

Lucas Moura believes can claim a long-awaited trophy with Jose Mourinho at the helm.

Spurs last piece of silverware came via the in 2008, though they did make the final this year under former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

With the club struggling to add to their trophy cabinet, Mourinho has himself found ways to win at every club he's managed - most recently claiming the 2016-17 title with .

Now at Tottenham, Moura is confident Mourinho will help the club end its silverware drought as he looks to instil a winning mentality.

"Everyone is excited to work with him. Of course he's a big name, a big impact for everyone," Moura said. "Everyone knows his career, how good he is, because he has won trophies at every club where he has worked.

"Now it's a big opportunity for us to learn from him and we have everything we need — a very good coach who has a lot of experience and a lot to bring. I really believe we can win a trophy now.

"Each coach has a different mentality. He always talks to us, he tries to put in our mentality that we are strong, that we are a big club, that we are winners.

"He tries to put this mentality in us and then afterwards, tactically, step by step, his philosophy. But especially he wants to put this mentality - a strong mentality, winners - in us and that we can win."

Since Mourinho's arrival last month, Spurs have won four games but also lost twice to the Red Devils and respectively.

Tottenham's last Premier League match saw them dismantle 5-0 and Moura has called on the club to replicate that type of performance going forward.

"That's the game we need to have as a reference," he added. "It was the best game with him. From the first minute to the last we were aggressive, we didn't let Burnley play and that's the spirit we need to keep.

"We need to do it every game and if we do it — this aggressiveness, this concentration — then with our quality we can go very far.

"That's what we want to see. We have a lot of things to improve but this aggression and this intensity is what we need to show every game."

Mourinho's side next face in the league on Sunday with Spurs currently eighth and one point shy of Nuno Espirito Santo's men.