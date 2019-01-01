Tottenham announce White Hart Lane move will not happen until March at earliest

Fans had been hoping for good news on the opening date of their new ground, but have been hit with further delays

Tottenham's move into their new White Hart Lane stadium has been further delayed until March at the earliest.

Spurs were originally meant to move into the new ground in September but construction delays and additional safety testing have forced the north London side to push back their grand opening.

The club's latest update from the building contractors states that several issues have been rectified but that more testing is required before an opening date can be released.

As such, the club confirmed that Premier League matches against Watford, Newcastle and Leicester, along with a Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, will all take place at Wembley.

In addition, should Tottenham progress in the FA Cup and be drawn at home, that will also be played at England's home of football.

Spurs have no other home clashes in the month of February, but it remains to be seen whether fans will be able to see their club turn out at their new digs in March.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: "I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience.

"The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone.

"We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks."