Ferran Torres has sparked fury in the corridors of Barcelona with his public comments during the club's tour of the United States. The Spanish forward announced he would not renew his contract unless he received genuine appreciation from the club, an open challenge the Catalans considered inappropriate in both timing and place.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reports that Barcelona have received no official information regarding Paris Saint-Germain's interest in the player. The club have already told Ferran's agents they intend to renew his contract from next September, stressing they will not bow to any pressure strategy pursued by the player or those around him.

Under the plan set by the Catalan club, the extension will be conservative with no increase in salary. That plan will not change regardless of external pressures, though the player will be free to leave if a fair offer arrives for all parties.

What particularly angered Barcelona's management is Ferran's choice of platform. He has never once communicated with the club's sporting management, yet turned to the media to convey his defiant messages, claiming offers had been made to him, at least from Paris Saint-Germain, and hinting he was not sufficiently appreciated by the Catalan club.

Torres appears aware of the interest from several clubs, but he wants to hear Barcelona's offer first to understand the financial and sporting proposal before making his final decision. The club will not activate that offer until September, although negotiations will begin immediately with detailed data.

For now, Barcelona have decided against taking any steps or requesting clarifications from the player, waiting instead for him to clarify his position. Internally, though, it is clear the forward is not a strategic player for the future, which keeps the door open for his departure.

One question matters most for Barcelona: are there actually genuine offers from Paris Saint-Germain, or any other club? Complete scepticism prevails within the club's corridors until proven otherwise.

The Catalan club already accept the risk of losing the player as the lesser of two evils. They absolutely refuse to let him leave for free in 2027 after investing 55 million euros in him when he arrived from Manchester City in 2022. If the two parties fail to reach an agreement, the club will try to sell him this summer.

Ferran Torres, for his part, is unhappy at Barcelona for clear reasons. Coach Hansi Flick did not consider him a key player last season despite performances that bettered Robert Lewandowski's on many occasions. The club also dragged out his renewal talks while completing other contract extensions that appeared far less urgent.