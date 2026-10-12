Hours before Galatasaray host Barcelona on one of the hottest nights of the Champions League, Lucas Torreira lit the fuse with comments laced with respect and an even bigger threat. His side will not abandon their attacking identity, he insisted, even against what he called "the best team in the world right now".

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Galatasaray midfielder said: "We will be facing the best team in the world right now", before adding a warning: "We will not change our style of play".

To win, Torreira reckons, "we have to produce our best performance". He fancies his side's chances in Istanbul.

He added: "We are used to it. We have done it on Champions League nights. Over the years this team has proved it is a strong team that knows how to assert itself in the face of difficulties and against big teams like this one. We hope we have a great night".

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

A direct message followed for the Galatasaray supporters: "It is important that we have the backing of the fans".

The Uruguayan insisted nobody needs a team talk for a game like this. "We have huge motivation. Sometimes you do not need much motivation in matches like these. We believe it will be a great night, and we will give our fans a reason to celebrate".

A message of warning to the Barcelona midfield

Barcelona's strength drew particular emphasis from Torreira. "They have the best players in midfield and they try to control the match through possession. They try to wear down their opponents so that they can attack and hurt them".

He signed off by underlining the Turkish identity: "We will prepare for the match in the same way we prepare against any team, even if it is Barcelona. We will not change our style of attacking defence, and when we win the ball back, we will try to hurt them".







