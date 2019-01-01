Tornado v Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Amakhosi will eye nothing but progression when they take on Tornado at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the Eastern Cape

Following Kaizer Chiefs’ recent Caf Confederation Cup exit, the Nedbank Cup has become their best source of a trophy this season.

It has been four years since Amakhosi lofted a trophy above their shoulders but with an opening encounter against ABC Motsepe League outfit Tornado, they will favour their chances of progression.

Since Ernst Middendorp took over at the club, Chiefs have blown hot and cold.

They have earned impressive victories over the likes of Bidvest Wits and AmaZulu in recent times, but the continental failure will haunt them unless they are able to do well in the Cup.

Tornado though are rather unknowns, and although they have previously played against the likes of Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United in the competition, accumulating hefty defeats, victory for the Eastern Cape-based outfit could be one of the tournament’s biggest shocks.

Game Tornado v Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, January 27 Time 15:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on both SABC 1 and SuperSport 4, and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4 & SABC 1

Squad & Team News

Chiefs are likely to ring the changes because while the Middendorp will be eyeing victory, he might use the opportunity to rest some of his more senior players.

Injuries too have hampered Chiefs of late, and earlier in the week, it was revealed that Mario Booysen would join the likes of Itumeleng Khune, Erick Mathoho, Lorenzo Gordinho and Lebogang Manyama among others on the sidelines.

This could see Daniel Cardoso and Teenage Hadebe form the core of Chiefs’ backline.

Another injury worry is George Maluleka. The 30-year-old is carrying a niggle and is a doubt for the encounter.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel as Middendorp has confirmed that Ramahlwe Mphahlele could be in line for a return to action against Tornado along with Philani Zulu.

The duo’s experience could come in handy as Chiefs look to avoid becoming one of the tournament’s biggest scalps.

Chiefs will also hope that Khama Biilliat can rediscover his form once again. The Zimbabwean continues to lead the Soweto giant’s goalscoring ranks in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) but has struggled domestically of late.

However, playing against Tornado where goal scoring chances will be expected, Billiat might relish the opportunity to play upfront.

Match Preview

Tornado’s last appearance in this stage of the tournament saw them fall 4-0 to Chiefs’ rivals, Pirates, so the away side will be confident going into the tournament.

Meanwhile, no team has won the Nedbank Cup more than Chiefs, who boast a record of 13 tournament wins, and with the likes of Pirates, SuperSport and Sundowns having exited the competition, it could be their best chance to win the Cup since they last did so in the 2012/13 season.