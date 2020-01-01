Top-three finish possible for resurgent Orlando Pirates - Pule

The left-footed player has promised the Buccaneers will maintain their great form in the second round of the current season

winger Vincent Pule is eyeing a top-three finish in the Premier Soccer League ( ) this season.

The Buccaneers have been a resurgent side under German coach Josef Zinnbauer, who was appointed last month.

Pirates are undefeated in seven league matches under Zinnbauer and they recorded their fourth consecutive win when they edged out FC 1-0 over the weekend.

Pule feels the former Hamburger SV coach has helped them rediscover their confidence and they are now taking it one game at a time.



"We are taking it one game at a time at this stage. I think our confidence is back as a team," Pule told reporters.



"We will keep on fighting as a team, we will keep up our performances."

There has been talk of the Soweto giants making a late charge for this season's league title, but Pule insists they are only targeting a top-three finish.



"I think it is possible for us to finish in the top three in the league. We have to keep going and fighting, anything is possible," he said.



Pirates are currently placed fourth on the league standings - 12 points behind leaders, with 11 games left.



However, Bucs will climb up to second spot on Saturday if they overcome and the other result between SuperSport United and Lamontville goes their way.