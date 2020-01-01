‘Top teams don't want to spend €100 million on Koulibaly’ - Ex-Napoli midfielder Bagni

The towering centre-back’s huge market value has been a hinderance to his chance of leaving the San Paolo

Former midfielder Salvatore Bagni believes no club will be interested in signing Kalidou Koulibaly with his valuation remaining around €100 million.

The 29-year-old international remains one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market, with continually linked with wanting to append his signature.

Getting him at his current value will however be difficult owing to the coronavirus pandemic which has put a dent on the finances of football clubs both big and small across the world. This has led to clubs looking for value and reduced fees against the lavish spending that has been the norm for the past couple of seasons.

“You are trying to sell him [Koulibaly], someone will say no but that's it,” Bagni told Radio Marte. “The price is missing and in this case, the president [Aurelio De Laurentiis] stops for a moment. Last year, Koulibaly made Napoli challenge for the and almost won the .

“The value remains immense but the top teams don't want to spend €100 million, not this year. If he were to stay, I would be happy because we will see a player at par with the best in the world.”

There are rumours that offers have been made for Koulibaly this summer, but Mario Giuffredi, who represents players like Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj and midfielder Jordan Veretout, when asked if offers of up to €50-60 million have been tabled for Koulibaly, he said: “Speculations are useless in football. When De Laurentiis wanted to take Osimhen, he didn't speculate, he called .

“No real proposal ever came [for Koulibaly] De Laurentiis is very intelligent, he knows in what conditions the economy is in football and that it is right that Koulibaly changes the air.

“Last year I had [Cristiano] Biraghi at , he didn't want to stay there and went to Milan, but if he hadn't had any requests, he would have had to stay there. Today he is very happy in Florence.”

Koulibaly played the whole of Napoli’s Serie A season opener at over the weekend which ended in a 2-0 win.