Top scorers: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 goal charts

Chris Burton
Getty

Find out who is leading Golden Boot races in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France, with superstar forwards continuing to star across Europe

From Mohamed Salah to Robert Lewandowski via Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Ciro Immobile, European football is loaded with goal scoring talent chasing down Golden Boots in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.

Proven performers that have mastered the most difficult skill in football – hitting the back of the net – are worth their weight in gold and can be expected to contribute significantly to pursuits of major silverware and qualification for continental competition.

Who tops the goal charts at present in the major divisions across Europe, with some of the biggest names on the planet competing with one another for the right to be considered the most clinical finisher around? GOAL takes a look.

Editors' Picks

Premier League top goal scorers 2021-22

Mohamed Salah Liverpool
Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 saw another prolific presence added to the Premier League ranks, with the Portuguese tending to break records wherever he goes.

The Portuguese was, however, always going to face fierce competition for top scorer honours from perennial Golden Boot contenders such as Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah.

Rank

Player

Team

Goals

1

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

22

2

Heung-min Son

Tottenham

19

3

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

18

4

Diogo Jota

Liverpool

15

5

Sadio Mane

Liverpool

14

6

Harry Kane

Tottenham

13

=7

Ivan Toney

Brentford

12

=7

Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace

12

=9

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

11

=9

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

11

=9

Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City

11

La Liga top goal scorers 2021-22

Karim Benzema Real Madrid Espanyol La Liga 2021-22
Getty

Lionel Messi bid farewell to Barcelona on the back of five successive Pichichi Trophy wins – with Luis Suarez the only man not named Messi or Ronaldo to claim that award in the last 11 years.

A window of opportunity has swung open for somebody else to step up and become the goal king of Spain, with France international Karim Benzema leading that charge as he becomes a Galactico in his own right at Real Madrid.

Rank

Player

Team

Goals

1

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid

26

=2

Iago Aspas

Celta Vigo

15

=2

Raul de Tomas

Espanyol

15

=2

Enes Unal

Getafe

15

=5

Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid

14

=5

Juanmi

Real Betis

14

7

Joselu

Alaves

13

8

Jose Luis Morales

Levante

12

=9

Goncalo Guedes

Valencia

11

=9

Angel Correa

Atletico Madrid

11

=9

Carlos Soler

Valencia

11

=9

Memphis Depay

Barcelona

11

=9

Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid

11

Serie A top goal scorers 2021-22

Ciro Immobile Lazio Torino Serie A
Getty

Ronaldo claimed the Capocannoniere award in his final season at Juventus, but Lazio frontman Immobile has been the most consistent marksman in Italian football over recent years – netting 29 times in 2017-18 and on 36 occasions in 2019-20.

He does face competition in the present from an exciting new generation of forwards, with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez leading the way while England star Tammy Abraham impresses at Roma.

Rank

Player

Team

Goals

1

Ciro Immobile

Lazio

27

2

Dusan Vlahovic

Fiorentina/Juventus

23

3

Lautaro Martinez

Inter

17

4

Giovanni Simeone

Cagliari/Hellas Verona

16

5

Tammy Abraham

Roma

15

6

Domenico Berardi

Sassuolo

14

=7

Edin Dzeko

Inter

13

=7

Joao Pedro

Cagliari

13

=7

Victor Osimhen

Napoli

13

=7

Marko Arnautovic

Bologna

13

=7

Gianluca Scamacca

Sassuolo

13

Bundesliga top goal scorers 2021-22

20220420 Robert Lewandowski
Getty Images

It comes as no surprise to find that Bayern Munich superstar Lewandowski has walked away with the Torjagerkanone prize in each of the last four campaigns, and six of the last eight.

The Polish striker remains a model of remarkable consistency, with the 40-goal barrier across all competitions broken in seven consecutive seasons.

Article continues below

Rank

Player

Team

Goals

1

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

34

2

Patrik Schick

Bayer Leverkusen

22

3

Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund

21

4

Anthony Modeste

Koln

19

5

Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig

18

=6

Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich

13

=6

Taiwo Awoniyi

Union Berlin

13

8

Moussa Diaby

Bayer Leverkusen

12

=9

Max Kruse

Union Berlin/Wolfsburg

11

=9

Jonathan Burkardt

Mainz

11

Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2021-22

Kylian Mbappe PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22
Getty Images

Messi would have been expected to take record-setting exploits with him from Spain to France, but the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has found the going a little tougher in Ligue 1 than it was in La Liga.

He is, however, surrounded by a star-studded cast at Paris Saint-Germain – including potential Golden Ball winners of the future – while the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Moussa Dembele boast the kind of pedigree to suggest that they can never be ruled out of a race for the Golden Boot.

Rank

Player

Team

Goals

1

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

24

=2

Wissam Ben Yedder

Monaco

21

=2

Martin Terrier

Rennes

21

4

Moussa Dembele

Lyon

17

5

Gaetan Laborde

Rennes/Montpellier

15

=6

Andy Delort

Montpellier/Nice

13

=6

Jonathan David

Lille

13

=8

Dimitri Payet

Marseille

12

=8

Ludovic Ajorque

Strasbourg

12

=8

Karl Toko-Ekambi

Lyon

12

=8

Mohamed Bayo

Clermont

12

=8

Randal Kolo Muani

Nantes

12

All tables correct at time of writing on 06/05/2022