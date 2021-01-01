'Top result, top performance' - Zinnbauer hails Orlando Pirates' win over Black Leopards

The former Hamburger SV manager praised Jooste, who marked his return to the Bucs starting line-up with a Man of the Match display

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer described his side's win over Black Leopards as a top result on Thursday night.

The Soweto giants thrashed Lidoda Duvha 3-0 in a PSL match at Orlando Stadium as they bounced back to winning ways. This was after their 3-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

Zinnbauer was happy with the performance of Pirates' full-backs Wayde Jooste, Bongani Sam and defender-come-midfielder Abel Mabaso against Leopards.

"I'm happy about this [the defending], don't forget we lost also [Vincent] Pule [through injury], we have a lot of injured players at the moment," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"We have to change always, today also, we have to change for the injured [players], yellow cards and in the last weeks we have always the players not available

"Now Wayde [Jooste] comes back he makes a top game, [Bongani] Sam comes back, [Abel] Mabaso is now back from a long [term] injury," he continued.

"And it's good for us as a coach to have a little bit of players available, then we have the tournament in the training session also. They fight for the positioning and that's good for us."

The 51-year-old tactician was pleased with how his side began the match with the Buccaneers having dominated the game from start to finish.

"I think from the first whistle we were in the game, controlled the game, dominated the game. In the first half - a lot of chances in the final third," he added.

"But we have not so the lucky punch in, there was always a leg between the goal and the ball but in the second half we came out and we score quick.

"And then we went a little bit more counter-attack playing, we wait, controlled the game, the opponent has to come [out] and then we made the second and the third goal."

The Buccaneers' passing game also impressed Zinnbauer and he is looking forward to their clash with Stellenbosch FC which will be played on May 11.

"I think it was finished. Compliments to the team for the right reaction from the last game and the focus for the next game," he added.

"It was very good [passing game], it was calm, moved the opponent a lot, we found always the window for playing through the lines.

"I say it again we have a lot of final third [entries], shooting on the goal, a lot of passing through the goal but normally you have to score three or four times more but it's good, 3-0 top result, top performance and we're looking forward."