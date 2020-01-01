Top four teams still have chance to win PSL title - Orlando Pirates defender Mabaso

The 28-year-old has indicated that Bucs are taking it one game at a time as they look to end their six-year trophy drought

defender Abel Mabaso feels the title race is wide open for the top four teams.

The Buccaneers have currently placed third on the league standings six points behind the leaders , who have a game in hand.

While , who also have a game in hand, are sitting on the second spot - four points behind Chiefs.



Mabaso believes that fourth-placed SuperSport United are also in the race despite being five points behind Pirates.



"We are up to the challenge and it is going to be an exciting finish to the season," Mabaso told Newzroom Afrika.



"It is very exciting for all the teams. The top four teams all have a chance of going on to clinch the championship.

"It is important to focus on what we have to do as Orlando Pirates and take it one game at a time and get the job done."

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player has revealed how Josef Zinnbauer has turned around the fortunes of the Buccaneers after joining the club last December.



"We have been able to embrace how the coach is doing things in terms of the way he does things tactically and how he approaches football matches," he said.



"The most important thing which has helped us a lot is that everyone chipped in and made sure we bought into the coach's philosophy.



Bucs will be looking to keep the momentum going when they take on their arch-rivals Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 29.

"It is evident with the results that we have been getting and we have been building the momentum coming into this match," he added.



"The attitude and mentality of the players in the club has been great and it has contributed to the great results we have been getting."



Mabaso, who has been a regular under the German coach, has made 13 appearances across all competitions this season.

