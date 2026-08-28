Top fixtures for NEC in the Europa League league phase

NEC now know their opponents in the Europa League league phase. Benfica, Juventus, Dinamo Zagreb, Stade Rennes, Omonia Nicosia, NK Celje, Levski Sofia and Arabat are on the list. The first match will be played on 16 or 17 September.

Drawn from Pot 4 on Friday, the Nijmegen club already knew they would face eight different opponents, two from each pot. They will play one at home and one away from each pair. A meeting with FC Twente was ruled out because clubs from the same country cannot be paired together.

Pot 1 contained the biggest names. Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Juventus, AC Milan, Olympique Lyon, AZ, Olympiakos, Real Sociedad and Olympique Marseille were all in the top pot.

Alongside NEC in Pot 4 were TSG Hoffenheim, Besiktas, União Torreense, Hapoel Beer Sheva, OFI Heraklion, Lillestrøm SK, Levski Sofia and Ararat Armenia.

From Pot 1, NEC drew Benfica and Juventus. Dinamo Zagreb and Stade Rennes came from Pot 2, while Omonia Nicosia and NK Celje came from Pot 3. Levski Sofia and Arabat complete the list from Pot 4.

On which dates will NEC play in the Europa League?

The league phase starts on 16 and 17 September. Matchdays then follow on 15 October, 22 October, 5 November, 26 November and 10 December. After the winter break, the final two matches are scheduled for 21 January and 28 January. UEFA had still not confirmed on Thursday evening which opponent NEC will face on which date. The governing body will announce the final fixture schedule, including the exact dates and kick-off times, no later than Saturday 29 August.

Teams that finish first to eighth will qualify directly for the round of 16. Teams that finish ninth to 24th will go into a play-off round. Teams that finish 25th to 36th are eliminated and do not drop into the Conference League either.

NEC's opponents in the Europa League: Benfica, Juventus, Dinamo Zagreb, Stade Rennes, Omonia Nicosia, NK Celje, Levski Sofia and Arabat