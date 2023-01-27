Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza insists it is early to laud Orlando Pirates strikers coach Scott Chickelday for overturning their form.

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates hired Chickelday to help improve the club's attacking department which struggled to score regularly in Premier Soccer League matches.

The most they scored were two goals in the previous 15 matches before playing Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch.

Against Arrows, the Sea Robbers claimed a 3-1 win before beating Stellies 4-1 to revive their hopes of a top-two finish that will secure them a place in next season's Caf Champions League.

Kaizer Chiefs have of late expressed their interest in bringing on board a strikerscoach the way Manchester United did with Benni McCarthy before Pirates followed suit.

However, former Amakhosi defender Mkhonza believes it is too early to credit Chickelday for Pirates' improved form in front of the goal in the last two matches.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is too early, how then do you rate it on two games? Pirates have been struggling in the last 15 games and they just won their last two matches which makes it 17," Mkhonza told SAFM.

"But again, if you go back to the game against Arrows, you credit it to the strikers' coach.

"You go against Stellies who are using inexperienced youngsters you credit the strikers' coach? Definitely not, because it is too early. Let us wait and see because Pirates should be competing with the likes of Sundowns, sitting on top there.

"They have not delivered in terms of consistency."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After collecting maximum points in their last two matches, Pirates are now fourth on the table with 25 points, just five adrift of Caf Champions League place.

Richards Bay, who are second on the table, SuperSport United, Sekhukhune United and Chiefs are the other teams competing to finish behind Sundowns who are seemingly on their way to the sixth PSL title.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns will be playing Marumo Gallants in their next league game.