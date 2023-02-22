Too old for Kaizer Chiefs? Khune reveals what Zwane told him about his age

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has revealed that his advancing age is the reason behind his limited playing time, not poor form.

Khune explained the decision behind his limited minutes

The 35-year-old was told to expect a peripheral role

Chiefs goalkeeper has made nine appearances this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Khune explained how coach Arthur Zwane told him that his minutes would be reduced this season due to his age as the tactician hands opportunities to the younger goalkeepers at the club.

Khune has been in and out of the team this season, featuring in nine matches for Amakhosi, with his last appearance coming in Chiefs' 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on January 21.

Since then, Brandon Petersen has been the man in goal in both league and cup games, with the club's other goalkeepers, Bruce Bvuma and Bontle Molefe, watching on from the sidelines.

Khune has been involved in some high-profile mistakes this season, leading to calls from fans to have him dropped, and it was widely believed that Zwane had listened to the pleas when he handed Petersen the reins.

However, the 35-year-old says his stint out of the team is down to his candid discussion with Zwane, even if he admits the club's eight-year trophy drought makes him feel out of place.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "He [Zwane] got to tell us his philosophy and he said, 'Itu, at your age, we are going to manage you. You won't get to play all the matches'," Khune said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"And you know when the coach does that, you can always come back and play for him, so we have that good relationship, and in our goalkeeping department, we have a healthy relationship, we have a healthy competition.

"So, that's why we all got to play this season, and we still have matches to be played, and we all push one another, and we all prepare very well for every match, and we prepare the same.

"So, who the coach chooses on matchday, we all have to support him and its not for ourselves as individuals but for the benefit of the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune has been at Kaizer Chiefs since 2004, playing a part in their three league triumphs over that period, but has recently seen his playing time reduced as injuries took their toll on him.

The 35-year-old is one of the leaders in a young Chiefs team that Zwane is building, hoping to challenge titles soon.

However, Chiefs supporters who last tasted league title success in 2015 seem to be running out of patience with Zwane's project. Khune is among the players cited for contributing to their downfall.

WHAT'S NEXT? Fifth-placed Chiefs welcome rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday with pressure on both players and coach to deliver a win after just two victories in all competitions in 2023.