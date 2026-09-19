Pascal Groß may have missed out on a place in Jürgen Klopp's XXL DFB squad, but he had no trouble delivering another top-class display in the Premier League. In the stunning 3-0 win against Meiser FC Arsenal, the 35-year-old scored the opener (31) for the Seagulls and set up the final goal for former Stuttgart player Chema Andres.

That third win of the season lifted Groß and Brighton to third in the Premier League. Arsenal, meanwhile, gave up top spot and remain on 12 points, two ahead of Hürzeler's team. With 16 goals, Brighton have scored as many as leaders Manchester City and Arsenal combined (both 8).

"I think Arsenal can write this off as a slip-up. Their form this season has been good so far, this really was a shocking performance," former Premier League professional Curtis Davies said as a pundit for the BBC.

Mikel Arteta and Fabian Hürzeler: what did the coaches say?

"A really disappointing result and a disappointing performance," title-winning coach Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports. "Brighton went up a gear compared to us. We were extremely poor technically and did not respect the game." The Spaniard congratulated the winners and called it an "important lesson".

"It was a special win. Not only because we played against the best team in England, but also because of the performance. I am really proud of my team," said Hürzeler, who also reserved special praise for Groß: "He enjoys himself on the pitch and scores goals. You really can rely on him completely, and he makes the team-mates around him significantly better."

For the Gunners, with Kai Havertz playing the full match, it was not only their first defeat of the season in all competitions, but also their first dropped point after seven straight wins. On Sunday, City could stretch their lead over Arsenal to three points. The Sky Blues host Granit Xhaka's AFC Sunderland.

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Who came out on top in the basement battle between Tottenham and Aston Villa?

Elsewhere, the crisis at Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur deepened at the bottom of the table. Spurs did at least score their first Premier League goals of the season against Aston Villa, but they still lost 2-3 at home to the Europa League winners.

Former Freiburg player Johan Manzambi marked his full debut for Villa with his first goal involvements. The Switzerland international put the visitors 1-0 up himself and then set up former Bayern loanee Nicolas Jackson for 2-0. Emiliano Buendia made it 3-0 to all but settle the game before Spurs cut the deficit through Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke.

As a result, Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham slipped back to 18th in the relegation zone. Depending on Fulham's and promoted side Coventry's results, they could end the weekend bottom.

By contrast, Unai Emery's Aston Villa celebrated their first win of the season and climbed to 15th place.

Matthias Jaissle and Newcastle United handed surprise promoted side Hull City their first defeat on Saturday. Joe Willock and Lewis Hall struck early in the Magpies' 2-1 win. Yoane Wissa then missed the chance to make it 3-0 from the penalty spot shortly before half-time. Despite seeing plenty of the ball and registering 21 shots, Hull could only pull one back through Mohamed-Ali Cho. Both teams are on eight points in the upper mid-table.















