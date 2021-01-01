Tonombe: Yanga SC midfielder refutes Kaizer Chiefs transfer links

The 25-year-old star from DR Congo rubbishes media reports linking him with a move to Amakhosi from the Jangwani giants

Yanga SC midfielder Mukoko Tonombe has dismissed reports he is on the verge of signing for South African club Kaizer Chiefs.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo star has been mentioned as one of the players being sought by Amakhosi, but speaking on arrival from international duty at Julius Nyerere International Airport on Friday, he denied the reports, describing them as baseless.

“I am surprised with such claims through social media platforms but personally, I have no idea where they are coming from,” Tonombe said as quoted by Daily News.

“At the moment, I have a contract at Yanga such that in case of anything, then it is my club which will let me know and thereafter release me, but for now, the rumours are not true.”

Tonombe signed for the Jangwani giants at the start of the 2020-21 season from DR Congo side AS Vita Club, and has been among the best performing players at the club and in the entire Mainland Premier League.

The 25-year-old has been among the key players for the side, with his late goal ensuring Yanga secured a 3-3 draw against Kagera Sugar in their last league match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Meanwhile, former coach Luc Eymael has told Yanga that for the club to succeed in the local league and play in continental football, they should persevere and build a competitive team without sacking coaches.

Eymael has stated there is no shortcut for any football team in the world to achieve success if it is not patient with the coaches.

Eymael, who handled Yanga before he was fired last year, has said Yanga's rivals Simba are the best club in East Africa due to their patience with players and coaches, and insisted it should be a model for Yanga to follow if they are to succeed in the future.

“Coaches are always in high spirits because our jobs are not guaranteed, any time you can be fired,” the Belgian tactician said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“I heard Yanga fired Kaze [Cedric] after five months and I wondered what was wrong because it was his first season and the team is still at the top of the table?

Yanga are still searching for a permanent coach after they fired Cedric Kaze on March 7 while the team was topping the 18-team table with 50 points from 23 matches.