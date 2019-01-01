Toni Silva set for Mamelodi Sundowns exit

After spending less than a year at Masandawana, Silva looks to be on the move once again

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to part ways with Toni Silva as the player reportedly wants out.

The Guinea-Bissau international joined the Tshwane giants at the beginning of the season, but with game time hard to come by at Sundowns, it looks likely that he will be on his way out.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane reportedly revealed that Silva wants out, and Sundowns spokesman Thulani Thuswa reiterated this when contacted regarding talks of the attacker’s imminent departure.

“Yeah, the coach confirmed this yesterday,” Thuswa told Goal.

“The coach said the player wants to go,” he added.

Reports doing the round in local media suggest that a move to Egypt could be on the cards, but when questioned regarding Silva’s next destination, Thuswa was mum.

“I don’t know. If I said, I would be lying to you,” he concluded.

Since joining the Brazilians, much was expected of Silva especially after the departure of star duo Khama Billiat and Percy Tau.

However, things have not gone to plan as he has managed just seven league appearances, scoring one goal in the process.

The 25-year-old was also not part of Mosimane’s matchday squad which did battle against Maritzburg United, earning a 1-0 win on Wednesday night which only fuelled reports of a move even further.

If Silva is to move, it hardly comes as a surprise as he has been a relative nomad throughout his football career.

Although, he was once on the books of English Premier League outfit Liverpool, he hasn’t really reached the heights expected of him, featuring for clubs such as Barnsley, CSKA Sofia and Greek side Levadiakos before eventually deciding on a move to South Africa.

Nonetheless, it now remains to be seen where he will move to as the January transfer window reaches its conclusion in the coming weeks.