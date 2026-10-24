Toni in the footsteps of legends: the Al-Ahli marksman strikes at the throne of Ronaldo, Al-Somah and Felix

Ivan Toney is fast becoming one of the Saudi Pro League's standout names. The England striker fired Al-Ahli to a comprehensive 4-1 win over Al-Khaleej in the eleventh round of the competition.

Toney wasn't content with simply playing his part. He grabbed a brace to take his tally to 13 goals, leaving him alone at the top of the scorers' standings and six clear of his nearest challengers. Al-Qadsiah's Italian frontman Mateo Retegui and Al-Ittihad's Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri sit next in line, each on seven.

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Topping the charts was only half the story. Toney has also matched an exceptional record, putting him among the finest marksmen ever to grace the Roshn League and rubbing shoulders with heavyweight names who built remarkable goalscoring histories on Saudi soil.

According to football statistics network " Opta ", Toney's 13 goals equal the most any player has managed after 11 rounds of a single Roshn League season, lifting him onto a throne shared by some of the division's biggest stars.

Former Al-Ahli legend Omar Al-Somah hit that mark twice, in the 2014-2015 and 2016-2017 campaigns. The Syrian was one of the most feared strikers in the Saudi league back then, deadly in front of goal and relentless with it.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix matched the feat in an Al-Nassr shirt during the 2025-2026 season. Now Toney joins that select group, proof that his flying start has him going toe to toe with the league's very best.