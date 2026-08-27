Tolu Arokodare makes his starting debut for Ajax against FC Sion

Ajax face FC Sion again on Thursday evening in the Conference League play-offs. Coach Míchel has named his line-up for the clash at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, which starts at 8pm and will be shown on Ziggo Sport.

As expected, Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal for the Amsterdam club. Lucas Rosa gets the nod at right-back, while Caio Henrique slots in on the left side of the defence.

Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas continue as Ajax's central defensive pairing. Daley Blind is not yet fit enough to play minutes, so he misses out on the starting XI again.

In midfield, Míchel goes with Davy Klaassen, Youri Regeer and Julian Brandt. Regeer must provide control, while Klaassen and the recently signed Brandt offer the link to the forward line.

Up front, the biggest surprise comes through the middle. Tolu makes his full debut for Ajax against Sion and gets the nod ahead of Marcos Leonardo.

On the right, Steven Berghuis keeps his place. Ouazane starts on the other flank, which means Oscar Gloukh must also settle for a place out of the starting XI.

At home, Ajax defend a comfortable position. The Amsterdam club won 4-2 in Switzerland last week and are therefore close to reaching the league phase of the Conference League.

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Henrique; Klaassen, Regeer, Brandt; Berghuis, Tolu, Ouazane.